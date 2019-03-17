Shamrock Rovers' Jack Byrne called-up to replace Callum O'Dowda in Ireland squad

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne has received a last-minute call-up to replace the injured Callum O'Dowda in Mick McCarthy's first Republic of Ireland squad back in charge.

O'Dowda has been ruled out of the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Gibraltar and Georgia with a knee injury, after flying to Dublin to be assessed by FAI medical staff.

His spot is taken by Byrne, who was left out of the 38-man provisional squad, but suitably impressed McCarthy in a man-of-the-match performance for the Hoops last Friday to leapfrog into the final 23-man selection.

The uncapped 22-year-old, who was last called-up in 2016, signed for Oldham Athletic from Wigan at the start of last year, before departing to join Kilmarnock in August. He joined Rovers last December and scored his first goal for the League of Ireland leaders in their 3-0 win over Sligo on Friday.

The two other late changes see Charlton Athletic loanee Josh Cullen, who was also left out of the extended squad, and Burnley's Kevin Long called-up as injury cover.

They replace Alan Browne and Ronan Curtis, who join Ciaran Clark, Callum Robinson, Jonathan Walters, and Michael Obafemi on the injury list.

The squad will train tomorrow morning, minus goalkeeper Keiren Westwood, defender Richard Keogh, and midfielder Conor Hourihane, who have been allowed extra time off before joining up with the squad.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Mark Travers (Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Richard Keogh (Derby County), John Egan (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Kevin Long (Burnley)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Ipswich Town), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Harry Arter (Cardiff City*), Glenn Whelan (Aston Villa), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), James McClean (Stoke City), Josh Cullen (Charlton Athletic*)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Sean Maguire (Preston North End), David McGoldrick (Sheffield United), James Collins (Luton Town)

*Indicates player is on loan