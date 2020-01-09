Shamrock Rovers II to compete in First Division for 2020

Shamrock Rovers will field teams in both the Premier and First Division of the Airtrictiy League.

The FAI announced in a statement today that Shamrock Rovers II will compete in the First Division this year.

"Shamrock Rovers II have been accepted into the SSE Airtricity League First Division for the 2020 season," read a statement.

"The National League Executive Committee approved the proposal and the decision was ratified by the FAI Board."

The Rovers B team will replace Limerick, who were denied a licence to compete this season following financial problems.

Other First Division clubs had threatened a boycott should a Rovers reserve side be entered in the league.