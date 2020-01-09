News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Shamrock Rovers II to compete in First Division for 2020

Shamrock Rovers II to compete in First Division for 2020
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 04:40 PM

Shamrock Rovers will field teams in both the Premier and First Division of the Airtrictiy League.

The FAI announced in a statement today that Shamrock Rovers II will compete in the First Division this year.

"Shamrock Rovers II have been accepted into the SSE Airtricity League First Division for the 2020 season," read a statement.

"The National League Executive Committee approved the proposal and the decision was ratified by the FAI Board."

The Rovers B team will replace Limerick, who were denied a licence to compete this season following financial problems.

Other First Division clubs had threatened a boycott should a Rovers reserve side be entered in the league.

READ MORE

Gambling issues a common trigger among footballers seeking mental health help

More on this topic

Caulfield: Investors ‘actively looking’ at league clubsCaulfield: Investors ‘actively looking’ at league clubs

PFAI pursues clubs for player holiday payPFAI pursues clubs for player holiday pay

Perth on Shields' suspension: 'There are loads of different things that could have should have happened'Perth on Shields' suspension: 'There are loads of different things that could have should have happened'

Champions end on a high; Drogs a step closer to Premier Division returnChampions end on a high; Drogs a step closer to Premier Division return

TOPIC: League of Ireland

More in this Section

Cork ladies 'delighted' to finally get chance to play in Páirc Uí ChaoimhCork ladies 'delighted' to finally get chance to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Clash of Kerry and Dublin to kick off RTÉ's 2020 league coverageClash of Kerry and Dublin to kick off RTÉ's 2020 league coverage

Stephen Cluxton 'gung-ho to play again', teammate insistsStephen Cluxton 'gung-ho to play again', teammate insists

Maria Sharapova given Australian Open wildcardMaria Sharapova given Australian Open wildcard


Lifestyle

Jo Spain is at the vanguard of Ireland’s flourishing crime writing scene, one that is being led by women. As she publishes her eighth novel, and works on international TV scripts, the sky’s the limit for the prolific author, says Marjorie BrennanJo Spain reflects on a life in crime ahead of eighth novel

Mary McAleese, in a new TV series, walks and talks with some of our finest sportspeople and campaigners, writes Ailin QuinlanMary McAleese is walking tall across Ireland in new TV show

A day in the life of community pharmacist Elizabeth Lang of Burke’s Life Pharmacy, Sligo.Working Life: Elizabeth Lang, community pharmacist

Aileen Lee chats to Deirdre Breen, a designer and printmaker based in CorkDesign Life: Meet designer and printmaker Deirdre Breen

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »