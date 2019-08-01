News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Shamrock Rovers hoping to navigate heat of Cyprus in bid to make Europa League third round

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 11:18 AM

Shamrock Rovers will hope to make the third qualifying round of the Europa League this evening.

Stephen Bradley's side have taken a 2-1 lead to Cyprus for their second leg with Apollon Limassol.

Graham Burke, who returned to the club on loan from Preston North End yesterday, has travelled but is eligible to play.

Temperatures are set to be in at least the mid-20s at kick-off which is at 6pm Irish time.

Defender Roberto Lopes, who scored in the first leg, expects a difficult assignment.

"It is going to be difficult... The heat is always hard to play in ... but it is the same for both teams and we just need to keep the ball a bit better."

Meanwhile, Dundalk will be playing Europa League football aswell next week.

Vinny Perth's side went down 3-0 last night away to Qarabag meaning they crash out of the Champions League 4-1 on aggregate at the second qualifying round stage.

They Lilywhites will be away to Slovan Bratislava in the first leg of their third qualifying round tie in the Europa League next week.

