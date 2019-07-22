News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Shamrock Rovers find out next opponents if they get through to next round of Europa League qualifying

Shamrock Rovers find out next opponents if they get through to next round of Europa League qualifying
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 02:09 PM

Shamrock Rovers will face FK Austria Wien in the next round of qualifying for the Europa League.

Before that Stephen Bradley's men have to get past Apollon Limassol, the first leg is in Tallaght on Thursday.

Rovers go into that tie in good form having beaten UCD 7-0 yesterday.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers will go up against FC Midtjylland assuming they dispatch Cork City's conquerors Progres Niederkorn.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be up against either Armenian or Czech opposition if they get past Crusaders of Northern Ireland.

READ MORE

Dundalk and Celtic find out who they face if they progress in Champions League

Quirke’s football podcast: Shane Lowry in Croke Park. Team selection farces. Do Tyrone need to be so defensive?

soccerfootballEuropa LeagueTOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

A different man in black deserves the plauditsA different man in black deserves the plaudits

In one Super 8 group, semi-final spots hard-earnedIn one Super 8 group, semi-final spots hard-earned

With the minds games mastered, Shane gets chance to show off his geniusWith the minds games mastered, Shane gets chance to show off his genius

Ireland u-19s secure spot in Euro semi-finals with won over Czech RepublicIreland u-19s secure spot in Euro semi-finals with won over Czech Republic


Lifestyle

We’ve all had that feeling at some stage as we step off fast amusement park ride, or simply spin around for fun; that feeling of dizziness and disorientation and finding it difficult to stay upright. But why do we feel dizzy when we spin?Appliance Of Science: Why do we feel dizzy when we spin around?

Padraic Killeen reviews Epiphany from the Town Hall Theatre, Galway.Epiphany Review: Not a straightforward adaptation of Joyce’s scenario

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »