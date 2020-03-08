News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Shamrock Rovers continue early-season surge

By Liam Maloney
Sunday, March 08, 2020 - 02:27 PM

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Sligo Rovers 2 Shamrock Rovers 3

Shamrock Rovers' early-season surge continued at The Showgrounds on Saturday night when they defeated an understrength Sligo Rovers 3-2.

Shamrock Rovers' Jack Byrne scores the opening goal. Photo: INPHO/Evan Logan
Shamrock Rovers' Jack Byrne scores the opening goal. Photo: INPHO/Evan Logan

The Hoops, already favourites to dethrone champions Dundalk, extended their lead at the top of the Premier Division to three points thanks to goals from talisman Jack Byrne, Aaron McEneff, and ex-Sligo player Aaron Greene.

The hosts stifled Rovers somewhat after Byrne's 23rd-minute classy finish and Ronan Coughlan's well-struck penalty after 41 minutes ensured parity at the break.

Coughlan's spot-kick was Sligo's first goal after failing to score in their three previous games, all defeats.

But two goals in the last 15 minutes from McEneff and Greene, both from polished build-up play, put Rovers on course for their fifth win in five games.

Neil Farrugia, operating at wing-back, impressed for the winners.

Bottom of the table Sligo, forced into a defensive reshuffle that saw former Cork star Garry Buckley fill in admirably at centre-back, notched a fine consolation goal in stoppage time when Niall Morahan scored.

This result was Stephen Bradley's first victory in Sligo as a manager and he reckoned the outcome was merited.

He said: “I thought we should have been a couple of goals up in the first half, given the chances we had.

“Overall, I thought we were comfortable and we deserved to win.”

For Sligo boss Liam Buckley the search for a first win of 2020 goes on as does their injury woes – they were missing five defenders for Saturday's game and another, Teemu Penninkangas, went off with a first-half knock.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Morahan, Callan-McFadden, Penninkangas (De Vries 22), Cooper, Devers, Seymore, Cawley, Noone (Murray 79); Buckley; Coughlan

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; Finn, Lopes, Grace, Scales, Farrugia (Lafferty 84); Bolger (O’Neill 75), McEneff; Byrne, Gaffney (Watts 69), Greene

Referee: Paul McLaughlin

Attendance: 2,342

International Women's Day Special: Where is the media with women's sport?

More on this topic

Alexandre Lacazette happy to give Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta a selection headacheAlexandre Lacazette happy to give Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta a selection headache

Lionel Messi nets late winner for BarcaLionel Messi nets late winner for Barca

Antonio Conte tells Inter to adapt ahead of behind closed doors game with JuveAntonio Conte tells Inter to adapt ahead of behind closed doors game with Juve

Larry Ryan: No matter where you are, Klopp’s your guiding starLarry Ryan: No matter where you are, Klopp’s your guiding star

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Dele Alli: Spurs can’t rely on talent alone – we have to fightDele Alli: Spurs can’t rely on talent alone – we have to fight

Coronavirus forces F1 organisers to stage Bahrain Grand Prix behind closed doorsCoronavirus forces F1 organisers to stage Bahrain Grand Prix behind closed doors

Rory McIlroy stays in touch with leader Tyrrell Hatton at Bay HillRory McIlroy stays in touch with leader Tyrrell Hatton at Bay Hill

It’s absolute rubbish – Eddie Jones furious with referee over Manu Tuilagi redIt’s absolute rubbish – Eddie Jones furious with referee over Manu Tuilagi red


Lifestyle

Gender equality isn’t a women’s issue. It’s a human issue, an economic issue, it’s politics, families, education, social media, sports, health and wealth. It’s everything.To mark #IWD2020 five trailblazers reflect on what we can do to create a more equal society

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »