News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Shamrock Rovers beat Bohemians for first time in two years

Shamrock Rovers beat Bohemians for first time in two years
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 10:08 PM

Shamrock Rovers have picked up a first win over Bohemians in more than two years.

Graham Burke's first-half goal settled the game, as Rovers beat their Dublin rivals 1-0.

A Tallaght Stadium league-record crowd of 7,020 were on hand for the game.

Dundalk remain four-points clear at the top of the table.

Dan Cleary scored twice in a 5-0 win away to UCD.

Neale Fenn's off to a losing start as Cork City manager, with Sligo Rovers running out 4-2 winners at Turner's Cross.

While Waterford and Derry drew 1-1 at the RSC.

READ MORE

Here's the Kerry XV looking to stop the 'Drive for Five' on Sunday

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Alien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you screamAlien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you scream

Homophobic banner briefly halts play as PSG go top of Ligue 1Homophobic banner briefly halts play as PSG go top of Ligue 1

Riot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in GlasgowRiot police dealing with ‘significant disorder’ sparked by Irish unity march protests in Glasgow

Soccer

More in this Section

Hasenhuttl calls for Southampton to forget derby and focus on Man Utd clashHasenhuttl calls for Southampton to forget derby and focus on Man Utd clash

Permanent mural of Dublin manager Jim Gavin to be erected in heart of capitalPermanent mural of Dublin manager Jim Gavin to be erected in heart of capital

Newcastle boss Bruce urges Choudhury to learn from ‘horror’ tackleNewcastle boss Bruce urges Choudhury to learn from ‘horror’ tackle

Smalling set for loan move to RomaSmalling set for loan move to Roma


Lifestyle

Burnout has been recognised by the WHO as a legitimate medical condition, arising from chronic workplace stress. It’s essential to recognise the warning signs and to take swift action, says Peta Bee.Breaking point: Burnout in the workplace

Concussion injuries may be a common feature in school team sports but awareness, education and quick treatment are essential if we are to protect children, writes Áilín Quinlan.Heads up: Tackling concussion in school sports

There is really nothing as soothing, reassuring or comforting in the realm of cooking and eating than a good chicken stock. It forms the base to all of the best soups, broths and gravies, can be used to give pasta dishes more depth and is the essential ingredient that will make or break a really good risotto.The Currabinny chefs make use of leftover chicken

I’m increasingly dismayed by the often ill-informed debate on climate change. For many, ‘stop eating meat’ is considered to be the solution to all our planetary and climate change ills. Farmers of all persuasions are being tarred with the same brush and vilified.Darina Allen's failsafe beef stew

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »