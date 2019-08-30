Shamrock Rovers beat Bohemians for first time in two years

Shamrock Rovers have picked up a first win over Bohemians in more than two years.

Graham Burke's first-half goal settled the game, as Rovers beat their Dublin rivals 1-0.

A Tallaght Stadium league-record crowd of 7,020 were on hand for the game.

Dundalk remain four-points clear at the top of the table.

Dan Cleary scored twice in a 5-0 win away to UCD.

Neale Fenn's off to a losing start as Cork City manager, with Sligo Rovers running out 4-2 winners at Turner's Cross.

While Waterford and Derry drew 1-1 at the RSC.