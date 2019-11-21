News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Shakhtar’s Taison banned after being sent off for racism reaction

By Press Association
Thursday, November 21, 2019 - 09:07 PM

Shakhtar Donetsk captain Taison has been banned for one match after he was sent off for reacting to alleged racism.

Earlier this month, the Brazil international made an offensive gesture towards Dynamo Kiev fans and then kicked the ball into their section of the stand before the referee led all the players off in the 77th minute.

Video footage shows Taison and Brazilian team-mate Dentinho leaving the pitch in tears after both had seemingly been targeted, while they were consoled by several Dynamo players.

Taison was shown the red card by the referee immediately after the match – played at Shakhtar’s temporary home at the OSK Metalist stadium in Kharkiv – had resumed.

“We are very disappointed by the decision of the Ukrainian FA to hand Taison a one-match ban,” said world players’ union Fifpro on Thursday.

“Sanctioning a victim of racial abuse is beyond comprehension and it plays into the hands of those who promote this kind of disgraceful behaviour.”

The Ukrainian Association of Football fined Dynamo Kiev £16,000 and ordered them to play one match behind closed doors. The club will also be on probation for the remainder of the season.

