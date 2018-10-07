Sevilla move top of LaLiga with win over 10-man Celta Vigo

Sevilla took advantage of Barcelona dropping points to move top of LaLiga with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Celta Vigo.

Pablo Sarabia (below) opened the scoring shortly before half-time and things went from bad to worse for Vigo when Nestor Araujo was sent off for a second yellow card in the 58th minute.

Sevilla made them pay three minutes later as Wissam Ben Yedder doubled his side's advantage, with on-loan Southampton forward Sofiane Boufal pulling one back late on to set up a nervy finish.

But they held on to open up a one-point lead over Barcelona, who drew 1-1 at Valencia, and Atletico Madrid.

Barca fell behind in the second minute when Ezequiel Garay tapped in at the back post after Dani Parejo's corner caused problems for the visiting defence.

Lionel Messi secured a point for his side in the 23rd minute, firing a shot into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Substitute Angel Correa's 75th-minute goal ensured Atletico went third with a 1-0 win over Real Betis.

Espanyol beat struggling Villarreal 3-1 to move fifth.

Hernan Perez gave the home side a seventh-minute lead, but Karl Toko Ekambi levelled on the stroke of half-time.

Sergi Darder put Espanyol back in front 11 minutes from time and Pablo Piatti sealed the victory at the death.

Real Valladolid are two places behind Espanyol following a 1-0 triumph over bottom-placed Huesca.

Ruben Alcaraz netted the winner in the 28th minute to secure Valladolid a third consecutive win.