Shamrock Rovers closed the gap at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division to five points.

They beat UCD 7-0 at Tallaght, with a pair of goals coming for each Aaron McEneff and Aaron Greene.

Graham Cummins, Daniel Carr and Jack Byrne got the other goals in the big win.

The result leaves the students on the foot of the table on goal difference.

In the other game, Bohemians beat St Pats 3-0 in a Dublin Derby.

Ryan Swan got a brace of goals either side of a Conor Levingston penalty.