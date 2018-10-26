Setback for FIFA as doubts surround their plan for new tournaments

FIFA's plans to introduce two new football tournaments have received a setback.

Opposition from UEFA means a vote by the sport's world governing body has been delayed.

A new mini World Cup and an international club tournament are being proposed.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino isn't too concerned by the latest stumbling block.

He said: "When we take final decisions, then we can be criticised by those who disagree and hopefully the majority will agree."

UEFA are opposed to a new Global Nations League and a revamped Club World Cup.

The World Leagues Forum, which includes the Premier League, are urging for no formal decisions to be made at this stage.

Digital Desk