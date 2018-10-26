Home»Sport

Setback for FIFA as doubts surround their plan for new tournaments

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 03:56 PM

FIFA's plans to introduce two new football tournaments have received a setback.

Opposition from UEFA means a vote by the sport's world governing body has been delayed.

A new mini World Cup and an international club tournament are being proposed.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino isn't too concerned by the latest stumbling block.

He said: "When we take final decisions, then we can be criticised by those who disagree and hopefully the majority will agree."

READ MORE: Planning permission granted for International Rugby Experience in Limerick

UEFA are opposed to a new Global Nations League and a revamped Club World Cup.

The World Leagues Forum, which includes the Premier League, are urging for no formal decisions to be made at this stage.

Digital Desk


Related Articles

Rival boss believes Frank Lampard has what it takes to manage at top level

Mourinho ‘not confident’ over new De Gea deal

Wembley pitch will not affect my team selection – Guardiola

Mauricio Pochettino hits out at Hugo Lloris’ critics

More in this Section

Hodgson: Emery’s Arsenal reminiscent of Wenger’s Gunners at their best

Benitez challenges Newcastle to relish their revival bid

Nuno challenges his Wolves players to prove they deserve a starting place

Mourinho ‘not confident’ over new De Gea deal


Breaking Stories

New body fat measure successfully trialled to tackle childhood obesity

Music that inspires hymn this jazz weekend

Seán Ó Muimhneacháin's finest work songs come alive

Time it is a-changing: Calling time on turning the clocks back and forward

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 24, 2018

    • 8
    • 19
    • 24
    • 29
    • 42
    • 45
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »