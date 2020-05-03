News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Serie A sides given green light to open training centres

Serie A sides given green light to open training centres
By Press Association
Sunday, May 03, 2020 - 06:35 PM

Serie A clubs are set to return to training grounds next week after getting the go ahead from the Italian Government.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s plans to ease lockdown restrictions had initially made provisions for individual athletes to resume work from Monday, with team sports scheduled to follow suit on May 18.

There were reports that the disparity of that approach was being challenged by some regional assemblies and the prospect of some top-flight clubs resuming while others remained banned from doing so has seemingly forced a change of heart.

Juventus, and other Serie A teams, are due to return to training grounds (Martin Rickett/PA)
Juventus, and other Serie A teams, are due to return to training grounds (Martin Rickett/PA)

Sports minister Vincenzo Spadafora called for a review of the decision and both Corriere dello Sport and Gazzetta dello Sport quote a communique signed by interior minister Matteo Piantedosi which allows for high performance centres to open their doors provided social distancing measures are observed.

“Athletes and non-athletes of non-individual disciplines, like every citizen, are allowed to participate in individual sports in public or private areas, respecting the interpersonal safety distance of at least two metres,” the note reportedly said.

Individual teams are likely to pursue their own arrangements now, steered by regional guidelines and their own preparedness to safely staff facilities.

There is no certainty that the Serie A season will resume, with Juventus top of the paused table just a point ahead of Lazio.

READ MORE

How many Cork senior hurling champions can you name?

More on this topic

Football finance expert paints bleak picture for lower league football clubsFootball finance expert paints bleak picture for lower league football clubs

Liam Mackey on the night the Theatre of Dreams came trueLiam Mackey on the night the Theatre of Dreams came true

Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca keen to keep hold of defender Chris SmallingRoma head coach Paulo Fonseca keen to keep hold of defender Chris Smalling

Neutral venues required to complete Premier League seasonNeutral venues required to complete Premier League season


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Kevin De Bruyne would consider Man City future if two-year European ban upheldKevin De Bruyne would consider Man City future if two-year European ban upheld

Marcus Rashford sends encouragement to academy players after season endedMarcus Rashford sends encouragement to academy players after season ended

Scottish Premiership clubs and Dundee United discuss return to action plansScottish Premiership clubs and Dundee United discuss return to action plans

US Women’s equal pay claim thrown out of courtUS Women’s equal pay claim thrown out of court


Lifestyle

Pregnancy always brings with it an element of uncertainty and in the Covid-19 era expectant mums are finding it hard. Muireann Davis, expecting her second baby in August, talks to Helen O’Callaghan about how Covid-19 has brought new worries and about how she battled and beat post-natal depression after her first baby.Expecting a baby in the middle of a pandemic

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 2, 2020

  • 3
  • 10
  • 17
  • 21
  • 37
  • 46
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »