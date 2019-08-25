Serie A: Roma held to thrilling draw by Genoa as Paulo Fonseca era gets under way

Paulo Fonseca’s career as Roma boss began with a wild 3-3 draw as Genoa thrice pegged back the Giallorossi on the first night of Serie A action at the Stadio Olimpico.

The first goal under the Portuguese coach, who was hired in the summer to lead a title charge, was a fine one as Turkish striker Cengiz Under weaved into the box and rifled in a left-footed finish just six minutes into the game.

Andrea Pinamonti took the wind out of Roma’s sails with a 16th-minute reply but Edin Dzeko’s clinical finish on the half-hour gave Fonseca’s men the upper hand again.

There was frustration heading into half-time as Domenico Criscito had managed to level from the spot after Pinamonti was fouled, but Aleksandar Kolarov duly returned to the pitch to steer a free-kick in off the underside of the bar in trademark fashion.

However, the last word went to Christian Kouame, who in the 70th minute got his head to Paolo Ghiglione’s cross to silence the Olimpico once more.

🤯 Genoa equalize for the third time! Christian Kouamé with a beautiful diving header 👌 3-3! pic.twitter.com/2CkVyuAmeP — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) August 25, 2019

Rodrigo Becao ensured AC Milan’s campaign started on a sour note as his debut goal condemned the Rossoneri to a 1-0 defeat at Udinese.

Becao was included at the expense of Rodrigo De Paul, linked with a move away from the Dacia Arena, but the latter came off the bench to swing in a corner that his namesake headed home in the 70th minute. Milan managed no shots on goal throughout.

Ciro Immobile reached 100 Serie A goals and even added another as Lazio thumped Sampdoria 3-0 at the Marassi.

The well-travelled striker brought up his top-flight century with a lob before half-time and, after Joaquin Correa made it two, Immobile hit number 101 after the hour.

Substitute Luis Muriel rescued new Champions League representatives Atalanta from defeat at Spal by scoring twice in a thrilling 3-2 victory.

Federico Di Francesco gave Spal an early lead when converting an Andrea Petagna pass and provider turned goalscorer when sticking away Igor’s cross-cum-shot.

Robin Gosens’ header halved the deficit before the break, after which Muriel entered the fray and powered home two drives to win it for Atalanta.

Sinisa Mihajlovic took charge of Bologna despite undergoing treatment for leukaemia and he saw the points shared from a 1-1 draw at Hellas Verona.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men when Pawel Dawidowicz was sent off for fouling Riccardo Orsolini in the box, with Nicola Sansone scoring the resulting penalty.

But Miguel Veloso got to Marash Kumbulla’s free-kick in the 36th minute to level things up.

Alfredo Donnarumma’s penalty clinched a first Serie A win since 2011 for Brescia as the promoted Rondinelle edged out Cagliari 1-0 in Sardinia.

The spot-kick was awarded following a VAR review as Alberto Cerri was adjudged to have handled Jhon Chancellor’s headed attempt on goal in the 54th minute.

Elsewhere, Simone Zaza scored twice against his former club Sassuolo as Torino warmed up for their Europa League trip to Wolves with a 2-1 home win.

Zaza headed Toro in front after 14 minutes and deflected Andrea Belotti’s strike in for his brace midway through the second half. Sassuolo’s goal was tapped in by Francesco Caputo after Jeremie Boga’s daisy cutter hit a post.