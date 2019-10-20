News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Serie A: Lukaku brace helps Inter Milan edge past Sassuolo in seven-goal thriller

Serie A: Lukaku brace helps Inter Milan edge past Sassuolo in seven-goal thriller
By Press Association
Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 10:39 PM

Romelu Lukaku scored a first-half brace as Inter Milan returned to winning ways to keep the pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus with a narrow 4-3 win at struggling Sassuolo.

Argentina international Lautaro Martinez also celebrated a double for the visitors as he opened the scoring early on before Domenico Berardi equalised.

Former Manchester United striker Lukaku picked out the bottom corner seven minutes before the break and completed his brace with a penalty on the stroke of half-time to extend Inter’s lead.

Martinez made it 4-1 with 20 minutes left, converting a spot-kick of his own awarded after Filip Djuricic brought down Nicolo Barella in the box.

The lowly hosts fought back with a goal apiece from Djuricic and Jeremie Boga but Inter held on for victory to sit one point behind Juve.

Radja Nainggolan and Paolo Farago were on target as Cagliari extended their unbeaten run to six matches with a 2-0 success against lowly SPAL to move up to fifth.

Ten-man Roma dropped two points away at bottom side Sampdoria as they played out a goalless draw with Justin Kluivert sent off for his second yellow card four minutes from time.

The result ended the hosts’ run of three straight defeats but was marred by racism towards Samp’s former Leeds midfielder Ronaldo Vieira at Luigi Ferraris.

Roma later issued an apology for the chanting from away fans and said they would punish those responsible.

A statement on their Twitter feed read: “AS Roma would like to apologise to Ronaldo Vieira for the racist boos he was subjected to.

“Roma does not tolerate racism of any kind and the club will support the authorities in identifying and subsequently banning any individuals found guilty of racially abusing the midfielder.”

Udinese claimed a narrow 1-0 home win over mid-table rivals Torino thanks to Stefano Okaka’s header just before the break.

Andreas Cornelius netted a hat-trick as Parma moved up to eighth after easing past second-bottom Genoa 5-1 at Ennio Tardini.

Juraj Kucka opened the scoring for the hosts, while Cornelius headed home to double the score before adding a second before the break and completing his treble five minutes after the restart.

Andrea Pinamonti replied for Genoa but Dejan Kulusevski put the game beyond doubt with 11 minutes remaining.

In the late game, Marco Calderoni scored a superb late equaliser as Lecce twice struck back to earn a point from a 2-2 draw away to AC Milan.

Efforts from Hakan Calhanoglu and Krzysztof Piatek sandwiched Khouma Babacar’s second-half leveller as Stefano Pioli looked to have earned victory in his first match as AC Milan boss before Calderoni netted in stoppage time.

READ MORE

Liverpool boss Klopp was ‘100% sure’ VAR would disallow Rashford’s goal

More on this topic

Real Sociedad return to winning ways to go fourth in LaLigaReal Sociedad return to winning ways to go fourth in LaLiga

Lecce spoil the party after denying first AC Milan win for birthday boy PioliLecce spoil the party after denying first AC Milan win for birthday boy Pioli

Ligue 1: Ben Yedder at the double as Monaco snatch last-gasp winLigue 1: Ben Yedder at the double as Monaco snatch last-gasp win

Alonso admits Chelsea are still work in progress after Newcastle winAlonso admits Chelsea are still work in progress after Newcastle win


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

TOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Mauricio Pochettino wants Tottenham to kick on after late equaliserMauricio Pochettino wants Tottenham to kick on after late equaliser

Foxes paid fitting tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha – Brendan RodgersFoxes paid fitting tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha – Brendan Rodgers

Ralph Hasenhuttl: It was about time Southampton proved a pointRalph Hasenhuttl: It was about time Southampton proved a point

Even Manchester City would struggle with our defensive crisis – FarkeEven Manchester City would struggle with our defensive crisis – Farke


Lifestyle

It’s the personal stories from Bruce Springsteen that turn his new ‘Western Stars’ documentary into something special, the director tells Esther McCarthy.Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars documentary more than just a music film

Apart from the several variations in its spelling in Irish and English, Inishtubbrid, Co Clare is also recognised by three other names: Wall’s Island; O’Grady’s Island and Inishtubber which surely puts it up there as the island with most names — not counting say Inisvickillane, Co Kerry which has about 33 variations to that spelling.The Islands of Ireland: In search of tranquility

More and more communities and volunteers are taking on environmental tasks around the country. In Clonmel, Co Tipperary, for example, people have united to get rid of Himalayan balsam, an invasive plant, from the banks of the River Suir.‘Bashing’ invasive plants

Halloween has become a consumer fest in recent years but there are a number of ways to reduce costs and waste — and make itHappy sustainable Halloween: Don’t be horrified with the waste at Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »