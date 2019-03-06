NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sergio Ramos’ suspension under the spotlight after Real Madrid lose to Ajax

Wednesday, March 06, 2019 - 02:27 PM

Sergio Ramos came in for criticism during Real Madrid’s 4-1 home defeat to Ajax despite not featuring in the game.

Defender Ramos was booked in the 89th minute of Madrid’s first-leg victory in Amsterdam on February 13, which meant he would miss the second leg of the last-16 tie, but would enter the next round with a clean disciplinary slate.

Speaking immediately after the match, Ramos was quoted as saying he “would be lying” if he denied deliberately earning the booking.

The defender, however, later used social media to stress it had not been intentional to collect a caution, referring instead to purposefully giving away a free-kick to prevent an Ajax equaliser.

Uefa extended the Spain defender’s ban from one to two games, and while Ajax racked up the goals in a shock win at the Bernabeu, his absence was noted.

Gary Lineker tweeted: “Real Madrid’s chances may have been better had Ramos not received a seemingly deliberate yellow card in the first leg.”

Meanwhile, former Norway international Jan Aage Fjortoft wrote: “So Ramos decided to pick up a yellow card in the first game to be available for the quarterfinal.

“So far: IN YOUR FACE”.

BT Sport presenter Lynsey Hipgrave noted that Ramos had ended up with egg on his face.

And there appeared to be little sympathy for the 2010 World Cup winner – Ramos has often been associated with the dark arts of the beautiful game.

The result saw Madrid knocked out 5-3 on aggregate – having won the competition three years running, this is their first exit from the Champions League since 2015.

- Press Association

