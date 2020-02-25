News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Serge Gnabry scores twice as Bayern Munich give Chelsea mountain to climb

Serge Gnabry scores twice as Bayern Munich give Chelsea mountain to climb
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 10:03 PM

Serge Gnabry fired two goals in four minutes to give Chelsea a Champions League mountain to climb as Bayern Munich stung the 10-man Blues 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Former Arsenal youngster Gnabry and arch finisher Robert Lewandowski twice punished Chelsea with deadly one-two combinations to secure a comprehensive win in west London.

Bayern boss Hansi Flick declared Poland hitman Lewandowski to be “in the form of his life” in the build-up to this last-16 first leg, and the 31-year-old duly tapped home a third for the rampant Bavarians.

Chelsea’s miserable night was compounded by a red card for Marcos Alonso, who was dismissed after a Video Assistant Referee review ruled he had whacked Lewandowski in the face.

The Blues will also be without Jorginho for the return leg in Munich on March 18, after the Italy midfielder picked up a cheap yellow card for dissent.

Lewandowski took his season’s tally to a remarkable 43 goals in 39 games for club and country, but in reality it was the all-court striker’s two assists that sealed Bayern’s victory.

Gnabry never made the grade at Arsenal despite possessing bundles of talent, but he has flourished into a marauding winger of the highest quality at Bayern.

The 24-year-old notched his 16th and 17th goals of an already hugely fruitful club campaign.

Chelsea were by far the happier side to reach the interval with the scores deadlocked.

Kingsley Coman shot wide, Lewandowski drew two sharp saves from Willy Caballero and Thomas Muller struck the bar with a cute back-header.

The Blues were not without their chances however, with Olivier Giroud heading on target but via the turf, with the bounce removing any sting in the effort.

Ross Barkley miscued a cross with Mount lurking unmarked in the centre, and Alonso cut inside before drawing a solid parry from Manuel Neuer.

Bayern were in no mood to waste any more chances after the turnaround though, and quickly took control.

First Lewandowski cut back in hugely unselfish move, to lay the opener on a silver platter for former Gunner Gnabry.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s luckless slip let the Bavarians in behind the home defence, and Lewandowski squared when he could have fired home.

The Poland striker’s deft pass let Gnabry blast in with ease though, and almost as soon as Bayern were ahead, they doubled that advantage.

Lewandowski drifted out to the left wing, flicked a header inside for Gnabry – he raced onto the ball and fed his striker again.

And once more Lewandowski returned the compliment, with Gnabry racing through before feathering the ball into the far corner past a blameless Caballero.

Andreas Christensen was fortunate not to concede a penalty for a handball, but Bayern were not to be denied a third goal.

Alphonso Davies raced down the left and teed up Lewandowski for a tap-in, with the Poland poacher not to be denied his obligatory goal.

A motionless Lampard’s face was just as creased as his crossed arms in the Chelsea dugout, the Blues boss well aware of the kind of miraculous performance that is now required to reach the quarter-finals.

More on this topic

Ampadu keen to resume Chelsea career next season but is fully focused on LeipzigAmpadu keen to resume Chelsea career next season but is fully focused on Leipzig

Atalanta hit form to fire four past Valencia in Champions LeagueAtalanta hit form to fire four past Valencia in Champions League

Werner penalty leaves Tottenham with mountain to climb against RB LeipzigWerner penalty leaves Tottenham with mountain to climb against RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig fans swarm the streets of north London ahead of Tottenham clashRB Leipzig fans swarm the streets of north London ahead of Tottenham clash

footballRobert LewandowskiSerge GnabryUEFA Champions LeagueBayern MunichChelseaChelsea vs Bayern MunichTOPIC: Champions League

More in this Section

Liam Williams makes early return to Scarlets from SaracensLiam Williams makes early return to Scarlets from Saracens

Former Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson to join UlsterFormer Munster scrum-half Alby Mathewson to join Ulster

Jurgen Klopp: Premier League title not won yetJurgen Klopp: Premier League title not won yet

Wait continues on Andy Murray's fitness for singles return at Queen’sWait continues on Andy Murray's fitness for singles return at Queen’s


Lifestyle

A S the Joker would say, ‘Why so Series X?’ But the next generation of the Xbox isn’t a joke for Microsoft, who have ground to make up on Sony in the console wars. The Redmond team disappointed this generation, making early mistakes that gave Sony all the momentum.GameTech: Get ready for the new Xbox

Cork actor Eanna Hardwicke may have grown up with a Young Offenders star, but he is set to make a name for himself with a string of big roles, writes Esther McCarthyEanna Hardwicke: Cork actor about to burst onto the big screen

Should we be putting haemorrhoid cream around our eyes? Short answer... Absolutely not.The Skin Nerd: Are celebrity skincare tips all a load of Bullocks?

Peter Dowdall reports on how Blarney Castle's famous yew has bewitched onlookers for six centuriesBewitched: Help Ireland's most popular tree get the vote in Europe

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »