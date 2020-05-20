News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport»CORONAVIRUS

Serge Aurier defiant as Tottenham probe another apparent breach of lockdown rules

Serge Aurier defiant as Tottenham probe another apparent breach of lockdown rules
By Press Association
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 - 03:35 PM

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier has defended his decision to get a haircut in lockdown after appearing to breach social distancing rules for a third time.

Spurs are investigating after the 27-year-old right-back posted a picture on Instagram on Tuesday night showing off his new looks and tagging the stylist – barber Justin Carr – in his post.

“Yes Sir @justscuts #LeCoiffeurEstBon🤓” Aurier wrote.

Aurier then responded to criticism of his actions with a further post.

After writing “Bla-bla-bla” followed by several snoozing emojis, Aurier wrote: “my hairdresser is negative and me too so stop talking in a vacuum and put on masks and gloves when you come to take pictures at the training center its part of the rules too”.

A Tottenham statement said: “We are investigating the circumstances and will deal with the incident appropriately.”

Aurier has previously been forced to apologise twice for breaking lockdown rules, having posted a videos of himself running with a friend, and also training with Tottenham team-mate Moussa Sissoko.

Spurs were also criticised last month when manager Jose Mourinho was seen taking a training session in a north London park with Tanguy Ndombele, while Davinson Sanchez and Ryan Sessegnon were spotted running together.

Prior to posting about his new haircut, Aurier had shared a short video of his return to training on Tuesday as players began solo sessions for the first time.

[I]- Updated at 3.35pm.

More on this topic

Emergency fund launched after huge rise in students seeking helpEmergency fund launched after huge rise in students seeking help

Gardaí to wear face masks at checkpoints and patrols but priority testing neededGardaí to wear face masks at checkpoints and patrols but priority testing needed

Passport applications plummet due to Covid-19 travel bansPassport applications plummet due to Covid-19 travel bans

Concerns raised over private patients' continuity of careConcerns raised over private patients' continuity of care


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Serge AurierTottenhamTOPIC: Coronavirus

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up