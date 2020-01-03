News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Seeking a fresh start: Cork City sign striker Conor Davis

By Stephen Barry
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 06:53 PM

Cork City have signed Conor Davis, a 21-year-old striker who ended last season with Derry City.

Davis played underage football for the Republic of Ireland up to U17 level during a five-year spell on the books at Reading.

Upon returning home in August 2018, the Dubliner scored eight goals in 24 games for UCD, helping them to promotion and an FAI Cup semi-final, before netting once in seven games after joining Derry last summer.

Davis is the third signing of a busy week for City, following 24-year-old Bray winger Dylan McGlade and 23-year-old Waterford midfielder Cory Galvin.

He will be reunited with former UCD teammate Daire O'Connor in the City attack next season.

“I’m very grateful to Neale and his staff for giving me this opportunity to play for such a prestigious club in Cork City and I hope to repay him and the fans with lots of goals throughout the season,” said Davis.

I had a stop, start few months at Derry and I felt it was best for me to move on and have a clean slate and what better place to do that at this moment than Cork City who are in a similar process of starting fresh.

“I think this is a great chance for me to kick on in my career and I can’t wait to pull on the green jersey for the first time.

“I’m under no illusions of the pressures that come with playing for such a big club and what the fans expect from Cork City players but I also have no doubt that we can deliver and hopefully, with a bit of time and patience, take this club back to where it belongs.”

Neale Fenn welcomed the City squad back to Bishopstown for pre-season training yesterday ahead of the 2020 season which begins on February 14.

“Conor is a talented player who fits the mould of what we’re looking for here,” said Fenn.

“He met the lads and trained today, and it’s clear that he’s eager to do well here. We’re excited to see how he does at the club.”

