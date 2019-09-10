News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

See the goals that put Ireland's U21s top of their Euro 2021 qualifying group

See the goals that put Ireland's U21s top of their Euro 2021 qualifying group
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 - 07:50 PM

Tottenham striker Troy Parrott helped Republic of Ireland Under-21s earn a fine come-from-behind 3-1 victory in Sweden and keep them on track to qualify for Euro 2021.

Behind at half time, Parrott was then introduced as a substitute and scored twice either side of Conor Masterson’s header.

Ireland’s third win in Group One sent them top and maintained their 100 per cent record.

Manager Stephen Kenny produced a surprise with his team selection as Tottenham forward Parrott was only on the bench despite grabbing a debut goal against Armenia on Friday.

Celtic’s Jonathan Afolabi was handed a starting role instead, but could only watch on as Sweden went ahead in the 18th minute.

Sweden captain Mattias Svanberg curled home from 20 yards and left Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher with no chance.

Ireland regrouped admirably and Dara O’Shea and Darragh Leavy saw headers saved from crosses before the 30-minute mark.

Further chances were created before the break, but Aaron Connolly and Danny Mandriou were unable to level the scores and it stayed 1-0 at half time.

Mandriou was forced off with an injury in the 51st minute and Parrott was handed another opportunity to impress.

Ireland searched for an equaliser and thought they had it when Connolly was brought down inside the area and stepped up to take the penalty, but Watford’s Pontus Dahlberg denied the Brighton forward from 12 yards.

See the goals that put Ireland's U21s top of their Euro 2021 qualifying group

It was brief respite for Sweden, however, with the away side levelling six minutes later in the 69th minute.

A ball into the area was only partially cleared and Spurs prospect Parrott was first to it and curled home for his second Under-21 goal.

Kenny’s men were not content with only one point and pushed for all three with Adam Idah brought on and a second arrived with three minutes remaining.

Liverpool’s Masterson headed into the corner to beat Dahlberg before Parrott chipped home in stoppage time for his second of the evening.

soccerfootballIrelandU21s

More in this Section

O’Sullivan begins Shanghai title defence with comprehensive victoryO’Sullivan begins Shanghai title defence with comprehensive victory

Confirmed: Joe Brolly not included on RTÉ coverage of All-Ireland replayConfirmed: Joe Brolly not included on RTÉ coverage of All-Ireland replay

John Egan to captain Ireland against Bulgaria tonightJohn Egan to captain Ireland against Bulgaria tonight

Schumacher’s family should be open about his condition, claims former F1 bossSchumacher’s family should be open about his condition, claims former F1 boss


Lifestyle

Rory O’Connor, aka Rory’s Stories, is part of a new wave of Irish and international comedians – including Conor Moore, The 2 Johnnies and Giz a Laugh’s Enya Martin – who have used the power of the internet to carve tidy careers.What’s the story Rory? Comedian who carved a career from social media hits the limelight

Comfort underfoot is essential for the colder days ahead, but with so much choice there’s also expert opinion on what to choose and how to go about it, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Snug in a rug: Keeping warm as the weather cools

Kya deLongchamps offers some valuable tips on how to get your green winter daily cleaning arsenal ready in just one afternoonLean, green, clean — skin and lung friendly cleaning products

Following a lengthy break from stand-up, Deirdre O’Kane has been tickling the nation’s funny bone again, and falling back in love with making us laugh.Deirdre O'Kane's on her new Sky TV show

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE
gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 07, 2019

  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 25
  • 34
  • 39
  • 42

Full Lotto draw results »