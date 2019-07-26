News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Seán McLoughlin completes move to Hull

By Liam Mackey

Soccer Correspondent

Friday, July 26, 2019 - 04:05 PM

Cork City’s Seán McLoughlin has completed his move to English Championship side Hull City. The defender has signed on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Wishing him well, City head coach John Cotter said: “Seán has been brilliant for us; not just this year, but since he came in. Seán came through the academy here after coming in from Springfield, he left to go to UCC, got his degree and came back.

That is a credit to Seán himself and shows the pathway that is there. He’s a great lad, a very intelligent lad, and the way he has done it is the right way, getting his degree.

“It just shows you what hard work and sacrifice does, and we all wish Seán the very best for the future. When a player gets a move like this, you wish them all the best; the reason a player gets a move like this is because they have been brilliant for us.”

The 22-year-old originally joined City’s Under 19 side from schoolboy club Springfield in August of 2013. He then moved to Munster Senior League side UCC, before returning to City in July 2017. Since returning, he has made over 50 appearances for the club and now departs for Hull after the two clubs agreed terms for the transfer.

Speaking after putting pen-to-paper, McLoughlin said:

The move has been going on for the past couple of weeks now, so to finally get over here and sign – I’m delighted.

“I’m buzzing to be here and to be a Hull City player. I know I’ve still got a lot to learn, but it’s a fantastic opportunity and I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

Seán McLoughlinCork CityLeague of IrelandTOPIC: Cork City FC

