Sean Maguire reinvigorated by FA Cup game-time

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 06:00 AM
By Darren Norris

Having endured a frustrating 2018, the arrival of a new year has been welcomed by Sean Maguire.

The former Cork City striker has been blighted by a succession of hamstring woes, the most recent coming in Ireland’s 0-0 draw with Northern Ireland in November.

But, having returned to action as a second-half substitute in Preston’s 3-1 FA Cup defeat to Doncaster on Saturday, Maguire is hoping for a brighter 2019.

“It was a good feeling to be back out there amongst the boys,” he told the Preston website. “I felt 2018 wasn’t the best of years for me, on and off the pitch, this is a fresh start.

“I haven’t been probably fully match-fit since before my first hamstring injury. The main focus is getting back fit and the best way to do that is in games. You can train as much as you want, but games are totally different.

“It is about being honest with the physio, with Tom Little and the gaffer every day and if I feel tired one day there is no point keeping it quiet, as it could cost me further down the line.

“I have to be smarter — I am 24 years of age now, I have been in the professional game since I was 18, so when I wake up in the morning I have to think ‘is it a good day to train’. It is a case of thinking logically about it and hopefully I have turned a corner and it is a fresh start with the new year and I can kick on.”


