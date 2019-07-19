News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sean Longstaff flattered by Manchester United link

Friday, July 19, 2019 - 10:11 AM

Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff has admitted he is flattered to have been linked with a big money move to Manchester United.

The 21-year-old home-grown talent burst on to the first-team scene at St James’ Park under Rafael Benitez last season before a knee injury ended his breakthrough campaign prematurely.

Despite having just eight Premier League starts to his name, Longstaff has been identified as a target by United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, although the Red Devils’ £25million valuation of the player is nowhere near that of the Magpies.

Nevertheless, he is simply concentrating on the task of getting himself fit again on the club’s pre-season training trip to China, with new head coach Steve Bruce now in charge.

Longstaff told the Chronicle: “If somebody had said to be me a year ago I would be in this position, I would probably have laughed at them.

“This time last year, I was deciding whether to go to League One on loan. A year on, you are seeing your name linked with one of the biggest clubs in the world.

“For me, it is all a positive really. It gives you even more confidence. When I was in for a short amount of time, people took notice of me.

“It is flattering, but my job is at Newcastle. The new boss is coming in and it’s a clean slate for everybody – including me.

“I just get my head down and work on the pitch. Like anybody knows, you are no use to anybody if you aren’t fit.”

- Press Association

Manchester UnitedSean LongstaffPremier LeagueNewcastle

