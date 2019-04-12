NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Sean Cox makes first public appearance since assault

Sean Cox before the game between Republic of Ireland Legends vs Liverpool Legends. Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
By Rebecca Stiffe
Friday, April 12, 2019 - 07:29 PM

Sean Cox has made his first public appearance since he was assaulted at the Champions League semi-final in April 2018.

Seán had travelled with his brother Martin to the match between Liverpool and AS Roma at Anfield when he was attacked before kick-off. Sean was left with life-changing injuries.

Liverpool legend Ian Rush commended the family of Seán Cox ahead of the charity match between Republic of Ireland XI and Liverpool Legends.

Speaking on Liverpool TV, he said: "We see ourselves as one big family and if someone gets hurt in your family, you try and help them. And that's what Liverpool Football Club are doing."

They don't dismiss anybody. If there's someone there they can help, they will help.""Our job is easiest, we just go out there and try and perform but the hardest job is Martina and the family, the daughters and the son.

READ MORE

Taoiseach criticises Delaney's appearance at Oireachtas; Calls for State inquiry into FAI

"They put in the hard work and that's what keeps Seán going."

Martina Cox said that her husband has made improvements: "The improvements are slow, but he is progressing. He can speak a little bit more, he's eating regular food now, he has a little bit more movement, yet, he has so many difficulties. He has a very long road ahead of him.

"For us, it means we feel really heartened that we know Seán will get the care and the rehabilitation that he needs and that he deserves. It's really overwhelming from a community, a business, LFC, everything. It's been amazing, just unbelievable."

Sean's son Jack thanked everyone on Virgin Media News earlier today for their support of his family and his father, while Seán Fox himself thanked everyone personally via a video posted to social media, accompanied with a thumbs up.

The match can be viewed live on Liverpool FC's YouTube channel. All proceeds will go towards Seán's rehabilitaiton and care.

More on this topic

Liverpool mourn the death of Tommy Smith, the ‘Anfield Iron’

Babb: Van Dijk reminds me of Paul McGrath

Sean Cox thanks supporters as he addresses public for first time since assault

How Henderson convinced Klopp he can be great at eight

More in this Section

Ralph Krueger ends five-year reign as Southampton chairman

Bernardo: Lock up the racists shaming football

Rugby Australia and New South Wales confirm meeting with Folau; say position is 'unchanged'

Bottas leads way in practice at Chinese Grand Prix


Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Polka dots

Ask Audrey: Should I be worried that my fiancee is googling ‘Discreet STD clinics in Cork?’

What to watch this week

Scene and heard: Record Store Day, Homecoming and GOT

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »