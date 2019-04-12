Sean Cox makes first public appearance since assault

Sean Cox has made his first public appearance since he was assaulted at the Champions League semi-final in April 2018.

Seán had travelled with his brother Martin to the match between Liverpool and AS Roma at Anfield when he was attacked before kick-off. Sean was left with life-changing injuries.

Liverpool legend Ian Rush commended the family of Seán Cox ahead of the charity match between Republic of Ireland XI and Liverpool Legends.

Speaking on Liverpool TV, he said: "We see ourselves as one big family and if someone gets hurt in your family, you try and help them. And that's what Liverpool Football Club are doing."

They don't dismiss anybody. If there's someone there they can help, they will help.""Our job is easiest, we just go out there and try and perform but the hardest job is Martina and the family, the daughters and the son.

"They put in the hard work and that's what keeps Seán going."

Martina Cox said that her husband has made improvements: "The improvements are slow, but he is progressing. He can speak a little bit more, he's eating regular food now, he has a little bit more movement, yet, he has so many difficulties. He has a very long road ahead of him.

"For us, it means we feel really heartened that we know Seán will get the care and the rehabilitation that he needs and that he deserves. It's really overwhelming from a community, a business, LFC, everything. It's been amazing, just unbelievable."

"We see ourselves as one big family" 🙌 Tonight is all about #SupportSeán ❤️💚 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 12, 2019

Sean's son Jack thanked everyone on Virgin Media News earlier today for their support of his family and his father, while Seán Fox himself thanked everyone personally via a video posted to social media, accompanied with a thumbs up.

The match can be viewed live on Liverpool FC's YouTube channel. All proceeds will go towards Seán's rehabilitaiton and care.