Seamus Coleman takes motivation from Danish trash talk

Copenhagen

Never a man to turn a drama into a crisis, Seamus Coleman tried to turn the temperature down on the latest meeting of old foes in Copenhagen.

Asked if there was a danger of the Irish going into this one already regarding the Danes as their ‘bogey team’, the skipper replied: “I don’t think so. I think there has been a massive deal made out of Denmark v Ireland games for some reason. I know the World Cup qualification game was massive for the country and it didn’t go well but, since then, they haven’t been exciting games.

“Nothing against your question but I just don’t see the big deal about this game. We’re playing for our country and regardless of who we play, we give our all and that will be the same this time and hopefully that will take three points or at least one home with us.

“I wouldn’t say we gave them too much respect (in the past). They are a good team and they do cause problems but with the two games we have had in this group, we have to have a lot of confidence in ourselves, I thought the way we played against Georgia at times was brilliant.

“We have been in camp for a couple of weeks and everyone will know their job, their role on the night, and it’s about us doing it on the pitch.

There is only so much the manager and TC (Terry Connor) can do: it’s up to us to do it on the pitch.

“That’s what it all boils down to: we have to be brave on the pitch as well.”

The only time Coleman departed a little from a captain’s diplomacy was when he was reminded of the damning verdict some of the Danes have previously offered on Ireland’s brand of football, ranging from ‘primitive’ after Aarhus to Thomas Delaney’s assertion this week that there are few more ‘annoying’ sides in world football.

“It’s never nice to hear other players maybe speaking down about your team, but it can also be a bit of motivation as well,” Coleman responded.

“It wouldn’t be my thing to do, come out and speak bad of other players, definitely not. If that’s their way of doing it, if that’s their tactic, it can be a great motivation for the boys if that’s the case. But regardless of who you are playing, there is massive pride in wearing that jersey. You have got people back home watching, you’ve got fans coming over to watch and we are more worried about impressing them than impressing Denmark players.”