Séamus Coleman out to end frustrating year on high

By John Fallon

Ireland captain Séamus Coleman admits a degree of anger is driving him to round off a woeful year with a result in Denmark on Monday.

The return of the skipper from a broken leg since September hasn’t been able to lift Ireland from their slumber, the latest evidence of the slide coming on Thursday when they were fortunate not to lose against Northern Ireland.

The Everton man is first to admit that Irish fans deserve better. In total, the team have won just four of 19 games since the start of 2017 and now they face a Denmark team, ranked 10th in world, on their home patch in Aarhus.

While Ireland are left looking toward the main qualifiers kicking off next March to navigate a third qualification in a row for the Euro finals, a determination to lift the gloom engulfing the team is the immediate aim. A chorus of boos followed the final whistle of Thursday’s stalemate.

“I feel a bit angry, as we all do,” confessed the Donegal native.

“I am around this team a long time and we’ve to man up. This hurts me and we all have to look in the mirror. Fans pay good money to watch us play and we’ve not been near good enough. Saying things during interviews is one thing but we’ve to do it on the pitch, starting in Denmark on Monday.”

Loyal as he is, Coleman was eager to abdicate Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane from blame. As he’s done during the hard times at Everton, the 30-year-old scrutinises his own display first.

Still, something fundamental is amiss when they’ve failed to score in eight matches, five at home, of that 19-game stretch. The predictable route-one approach isn’t working.

“When our centre-halves have the ball, we can’t just expect them to kick it long,” Coleman explained.

“They are not told to kick it long. I am pointing at all of us, in that we have to make options for them. That’s been happening in training but not in the matches.”

Coleman didn’t seem too enthusiastic about the wing-back role he’s being deployed in since returning to the side this year. He got caught upfield on a number of occasions as Michael O’Neill’s side counter-attacked on Thursday.

“I am not going to complain, I have to adapt to whatever situation comes when I play for Ireland,” he said.

Michael Obafemi’s formal pledge of allegiance has come, creating the possibility of making his debut in Aarhus.

“We all made him feel welcome as we do with every player, there was no asking him questions any deeper than that,” said Coleman.

“He is a strong boy and a good finisher from what I saw in training. Having him committed is great news.”