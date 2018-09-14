Home»Sport

Seamus Coleman expected to be fit for Nations League games

Friday, September 14, 2018 - 03:15 PM

Seamus Coleman's foot injury is not as bad as first feared.

The Republic of Ireland captain will sit out Everton's match against West Ham this weekend after suffering a stress fracture to his foot in Ireland's defeat to Wales last week.

Coleman had been considered a doubt for next month's Nations League games against Denmark and Wales but Everton say the full-back could be back in one or two weeks.


KEYWORDS

footballsoccerIrelandEverton

More in this Section

Guardiola denies De Bruyne has a €250m Man City release clause

John Terry could have future on Maurizio Sarri’s coaching staff at Chelsea

Jurgen Klopp laughs off Gary Neville’s comments about Liverpool

Munster minor football championship radically revamped


Today's Stories

A fitting tribute to Willie Hough - a legend of Limerick hurling

A split second that changed modern day football

Some country for old men at Leinster

Jim Stynes the resilient pioneer who paved the way Down Under

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 12, 2018

    • 11
    • 12
    • 28
    • 35
    • 37
    • 44
    • 30

Full Lotto draw results »