Seamus Coleman expected to be fit for Nations League games

Seamus Coleman's foot injury is not as bad as first feared.
The Republic of Ireland captain will sit out Everton's match against West Ham this weekend after suffering a stress fracture to his foot in Ireland's defeat to Wales last week.
Coleman had been considered a doubt for next month's Nations League games against Denmark and Wales but Everton say the full-back could be back in one or two weeks.
🤕 | Injury update from the boss:
Bernard and Calvert-Lewin both fit.
Coleman likely to be 'one or two weeks' out.
Walcott and Gueye in contention.
