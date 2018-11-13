Seamus Coleman donates €3,000 to 26-year-old in need of scoliosis operation

Ireland captain Seamus Coleman has donated €3,000 to a GoFundMe page set up to help a 26-year-old suffering from severe scoliosis.

Jason Hanlon, from Donegal, has physical and mental disabilities and was diagnosed with scoliosis in 2009.

Jason Hanlon

Jason's family say he is now in constant pain, adding that he is non-verbal so "he communicates by different methods such as self-harm, (head banging, biting himself)." It is hoped that the operation will ease Jason's suffering.

Coleman's €3,000 donation has pushed the fundraising effort above the €10,000 goal.

A Facebook page set up for Jason said the donation was a sign of "the community looking after one another. We are so blessed."

The post added: "Thank you so much to Seamus for this donation. What a kind hearted soul you are."





Jason's operation is due to take place in November.

His mother, Liz, said earlier this year that the scoliosis had turned Jason life into a living hell.

"He is in constant pain and we are feeding him painkillers which are not doing him any good. His bowels are suffering as a result and I’m just not sure how long he can take this.

"This will kill him in the end and time is running out."

Jason's sister, Aine - who set up the GoFundMe page - said watching her brother suffer was unbearable.

"To sit and watch my brother scream 24/7 with tears streaming down his wee face is unbearable for my family and I. It is very difficult not being able to explain to him what is happening to his own body as you can imagine."

The family hope the money raised will help Jason's recovery.

"He requires an extreme amount of aftercare as he is a complex case. Jason will need specialised equipment. Financially this is an ongoing strain as Jason's allowance doesn’t even cover his day to day care."

Earlier this year, Coleman donated €5,000 to a fundraising effort for Sean Cox, the Irishman who was hospitalised after being attacked by Roma supporters before the Champions League semi-final at Anfield in April.