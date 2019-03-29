Seagulls see off Cobh to swoop out in front

Bray Wanderers took top spot in the SSE Airtricity First Division outright thanks to a 1-0 victory over Cobh Ramblers last night.

Joe Doyle, having earlier spurned a sitter by heading wide, atoned with the solitary goal on 24 minutes, tapping home the rebound after Adam Mylod had spilled Philip Gannon’s shot.

Cobh took a while to muster anything of note, Ian Turner eventually testing Gabriel Sava shortly after the break. At the other end, Derek Daly fired wide with the goal at his mercy as Bray saw the game out.

READ MORE Carbery has found home and it’s some piece of business for Munster

At United Park, Luke Gallagher scored at the right end this time to give Drogheda United the lead on their way to a 2-1 triumph over against Wexford. After putting into his own net recently in the loss to Cabinteely, Gallagher’s header on nine minutes more than compensated.

Wexford hit back 10 minutes before the break through Owen McCormack’s snapshot. Losing Sean Callan to a late red card didn’t help Wexford’s cause and Mark Doyle nicked a 2-1 win at the death.

Elsewhere, Rob Manley kept his purple patch going by scoring the only goal in Cabinteely’s 1-0 win over Galway United.

Limerick are also starting to get motoring by beating Athlone Town, as Shane Tracy and Connor Ellis scored to seal a 2-0 win.

Tonight Longford host Shelbourne (7.45pm).