Scottish wrap: Rangers drop more points; Conor McCarthy scores first goal for St Mirren

Rangers dropped more points in the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership title race after being held to a goalless draw by Aberdeen at Ibrox.

Rangers' Ianis Hagi at Ibrox Stadium today. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

Another below-par display cost Steven Gerrard’s side as they made it five points lost inside a week following their defeat by Hearts last weekend.

Rangers created some decent chances either side of the break, but Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis was equal to everything they could muster.

The Dons had a number of opportunities themselves, but Sam Cosgrove’s touch let him down when clean through in the first half and Allan McGregor produced an excellent stop from Ash Taylor.

With both sides having played 23 games, Rangers are now four points behind leaders Celtic, who face Hamilton on Sunday.

Hibernian fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against St Mirren at Easter Road.

14' - HIB 0-1 STM@Conor_McCarthy2 rises highest to bullet home MacPherson's corner! Saints lead! pic.twitter.com/KRBVkToGdc — St Mirren FC (@saintmirrenfc) February 1, 2020

Conor McCarthy gave St Mirren the lead after 14 minutes, meeting Cammy MacPherson’s corner to bullet a header past Ofir Marciano from close range, and the Buddies doubled their advantage moments later through Tony Andreu.

Scott Allan reduced the deficit for Hibs in the 25th minute before Christian Doidge equalised for the hosts as half-time approached.

Sean Clare’s last-minute equaliser helped Hearts climb off the bottom – at Hamilton’s expense – after a thrilling 3-3 draw against St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

Stevie May opened the scoring for the hosts in the 17th minute before the Jam Tarts turned the game on its head within five minutes.

Liam Boyce brought Hearts level after 26 minutes and Steven Naismith put the visitors in front moments later.

Alistair McCann restored parity for the Saints in the 52nd minute and May’s penalty just after the hour mark looked to have won it before Clare struck late on.

Aaron Taylor-Sinclair scored the only goal as Livingston made it five league victories in a row at the Tony Macaroni Arena with a 1-0 win over third-placed Motherwell.

Ross County’s winless run was extended to seven games after they fell to a 3-1 defeat away to Kilmarnock.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 25th minute through Iain Vigurs but Eamonn Brophy levelled the scores for Killie after 54 minutes.

Brophy was on hand again to put the hosts in front from the penalty spot three minutes later and Nicke Kabamba wrapped up the victory in the closing stages.