News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Scott McTominay urges Manchester United team-mates to continue stepping up

Scott McTominay urges Manchester United team-mates to continue stepping up
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 - 03:36 PM

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay believes players speaking their minds in the dressing room have put the team in a more positive position.

United have won five of their last six matches in all competitions, having registered just three victories in the opening 12 fixtures, and McTominay believes people “stepping up” has made a difference.

“In terms of the team, I feel we’re much, much brighter,” the Scotland international, who has played in every Premier League match this season, told manutd.com.

“The signs are good, the signs are positive and we’ve talked about things that we can improve on and how we’re going to try to improve by the end of the season, which is the business end of the season as well.

“It’s a normal thing to have meetings and for everybody to discuss, that’s a normal thing and the sign of a healthy dressing room.

“Boys speaking among it in the changing room, saying what they think we can improve on and what are good ideas as well.

“There’s plenty going on, it’s not a place to be quiet and in your shell. It’s time for people to really step up and start doing their jobs as well.”

View this post on Instagram

Knew I celebrated for a reason 🧐🤔⚽️ On a serious note I’m working hard to be back on the pitch as soon as possible.. Thank you for the support ❤️

A post shared by SM ❤️🌍⚽️ (@scottmctominay) on

United face fifth-placed Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday where victory would take them above their opponents.

The top four – Manchester City are fourth nine points ahead – remains out of reach but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are back in the conversation for the top six after a difficult start to the campaign.

“With the injuries we’ve had, I do think we’ve coped relatively well with a small squad and a lot of boys playing a lot of minutes in a short space of time,” added McTominay, who had to pull out of the Scotland squad for their recent Euro 2020 qualifiers with an ankle injury.

“I think people forget that we have had a lot of injuries as well, and you can see with Anthony (Martial) coming back, what a difference he makes.

“There are very positive signs and things are changing. Everybody is looking forward to the next game and wanting that next game to come as soon as possible.

“Everybody wants to play and that’s the sign of a healthy dressing room.”

More on this topic

Troy Parrott returns to Under-21 squad ahead of tonight's Sweden showdownTroy Parrott returns to Under-21 squad ahead of tonight's Sweden showdown

Alan Browne left ‘gutted’ by Denmark drawAlan Browne left ‘gutted’ by Denmark draw

Hope is nothing but a tease. And a survivorHope is nothing but a tease. And a survivor

Still holding out for a heroStill holding out for a hero

Ole Gunnar SolskjaerScott McTominayPremier LeagueMan UtdTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

'It was my fault' - Ireland captain blames himself for Denmark's crucial goal'It was my fault' - Ireland captain blames himself for Denmark's crucial goal

'It is sickening' - Ireland rue lack of firepower as Danes progress to Euro 2020'It is sickening' - Ireland rue lack of firepower as Danes progress to Euro 2020

Mick McCarthy: We can qualify for Euros with repeat of Danish displayMick McCarthy: We can qualify for Euros with repeat of Danish display

Hope is nothing but a tease. And a survivorHope is nothing but a tease. And a survivor


Lifestyle

The ribbed fabric is having a fashion moment, says Katie Wright.Get on board with cord: 5 of the best pinafore dresses and how to style them

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a woman whose future mother-in-law isn’t happy with her decision not to have kids.Ask a counsellor: ‘Why can’t my fiancé’s mother accept that I don’t want children?’

Vincent Thurkettle, author of The Wood Fire Handbook, talks to Luke Rix-Standing about one of our best-loved simple pleasures – the log fire.Burning love: Why are roaring wood fires so endlessly appealing?

Students have nothing to be anxious about with their CAO 2020, just follow this easy video guide with Trish McGrath, Principal of Hewitt CollegeTen tips to completing CAO 2020 applications online, plus a short video guide for students

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »