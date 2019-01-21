NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Scott McTominay signs new long-term Manchester United contract

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 04:38 PM

Scott McTominay has committed his future to Manchester United by signing a new four-and-a-half-year contract at Old Trafford.

United’s caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed a new deal was in the works on Friday and it has taken only a few more days to be completed, with the Scot committing his future until 2023 with the option of a one-year extension.

“Manchester United has been my life since the age of five and playing for the club I’ve always supported is all I’ve ever wanted to do,” the academy product said on the club’s website.

“I’m still young and I’m learning all the time from the manager, his coaching staff and from the world-class players in the squad.

“I can’t wait to continue my progress at this great club.”

The new deal follows speculation linking the 22-year-old with a loan move in search of more playing time.

McTominay has made eight appearances for United this season but only one of those – a late substitute role against Tottenham on January 13 – has come since the arrival of Solskjaer in mid-December.

READ MORE: PICS: Title winners galore at FAI's UEFA Pro Licence course

However, the Norwegian boss indicated last week McTominay would be needed following an injury to fellow midfielder Marouane Fellaini.

“Scott has been with the club from a very young age, he has progressed through our academy ranks and has made fantastic progress in the last couple of years,” Solskjaer said.

“Scott is a young midfielder and is constantly improving. He’s an intelligent player and wants to learn all the time.

“I am delighted he has signed a new contract and there is no doubt that he has a bright future ahead of him.”

- Press Association


