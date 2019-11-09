Scott McTominay puts Manchester United success ahead of individual honours

Scott McTominay is desperate to add silverware to the personal accolades he has collected over the last two months with Manchester United.

The Scotland midfielder has emerged as one of United’s star performers this season, with his all-action displays earning him the honours of United’s player of the month for September and October.

While grateful for the awards, the 22-year-old knows what really matters are trophies for the club after they failed to win anything last season.

“It’s pleasing to win a couple of individual trophies, it’s a nice feeling,” McTominay told the United website.

"Scott has been one of our most important and consistent players this season — he's made real strides," Ole adds. "It's the first season in which he's been playing regularly which is massive for a young player, and we've seen improvement in him."

“But it’s difficult when we’ve had a lot of games. It’s a very, very busy period, and three or four of the lads could have easily won it as well. So I was fortunate, and I thank the fans for voting for me.

“The more important thing is that, when it comes to the business side of the season, we’re there or thereabouts and we can win things collectively as a group. That’s what everybody is dying for in that changing room.

“We could have three trophies this season, and it’s something that we’re really looking forward to and aspiring to in terms of a group and our goals as well.

“It’s brilliant to win player of the month, but it’s about the collective and I wouldn’t be able to win it without my team-mates.”

McTominay’s ever-present record this season is in doubt ahead of Sunday’s visit of Brighton to Old Trafford after a foot injury forced him off after 75 minutes of Thursday’s 3-0 Europa League defeat of Partizan Belgrade, although he told the PA news agency after the game he “should be fine”.

Another player that caught the eye against Partizan, and who could be in line for only his second Premier League start of the season for the game with Brighton, is defender Marcos Rojo.

It was suggested over the summer Rojo was surplus to requirements following the high-profile arrival of Harry Maguire as well as Axel Tuanzebe returning from a season-long loan with Aston Villa and Victor Lindelof signing a new long-term deal.

But the Argentina international was superb against Partizan, vindicating manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s decision to retain him.

Solskjaer said: “He’s been excellent since he started in pre-season. He’s played more than he, maybe, expected. That’s why he’s still here and he’s a top-quality footballer.

“He’s a winner, with a good mentality, he can pass and he can defend. It’s now about keeping him fit and he’s been fit for a long time. You can see his qualities. Marcos Rojo has been described as “a winner” by United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. (Martin Rickett/PA)

“He’s got such a big heart and such a passion for football. He’s a winner. To have him around when he’s fit and in a good mood, it’s been great for us.

“The boys love him and he sometimes spreads fear in training because he tackles properly. He’s one of the ones who really cares about the game.”

Like McTominay, Lindelof is a doubt for the game with Brighton with a knock that forced him to miss the match against Partizan.

United captain Ashley Young is suspended while Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Tuanzebe are not expected back until after the international break.