Scott Hogan joins Irish contingent at Sheffield United on loan

Thursday, January 31, 2019 - 11:54 AM

Sheffield United have signed striker Scott Hogan from Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the season.

Hogan, 26, who has made just six league appearances for Villa this campaign, is the Blades' third signing in the current transfer window.

"I've made no secret of my admiration for Scott and his abilities. We made enquiries about him in the last window and we've had to be patient," Blades boss Chris Wilder told the club's official website.

"He is a player we know a lot about and we are confident that he will be a great addition to what we already have.

"Scott had options but he made it clear that he wanted to join us and that goes a long way in my book."

Republic of Ireland international Hogan began his professional career at Rochdale and scored 19 goals in 40 appearances in his only season at Spotland before he sealed a permanent move to Brentford in 2014.

He scored 21 times in 36 games for Brentford and was signed by Villa for a reported fee of £12million in January 2017.

The Blades signed midfielder Kieran Dowell and Gary Madine, on loan from Everton and Cardiff respectively, earlier this month.

He joins Ireland's Enda Stevens, John Egan and David McGoldrick at the promotion-chasers.


