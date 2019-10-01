News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Scotland boss Steve Clarke responds to Steven Gerrard criticism

Scotland boss Steve Clarke responds to Steven Gerrard criticism
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 01, 2019 - 02:32 PM

Steve Clarke admitted Scotland must improve their communication as he addressed criticism from Rangers manager Steven Gerrard over the national team’s handling of midfielder Ryan Jack.

Gerrard accused Scotland’s coaching team of being careless with Jack’s fitness after he aggravated an ongoing knee issue whilst with Clarke’s squad during the last international break and subsequently missed a game for his club.

Jack had played in Rangers’ 2-0 defeat to Old Firm rivals Celtic shortly before joining up with Scotland, and the Gers manager felt his player had been overworked after doing a double session just two days later.

Manager Clarke, who said he was not aware Rangers were managing a knee situation with Jack at the time, accepted Scotland’s communication could have been better and hopes a similar situation never arises again.

Speaking at a press conference after announcing his squad for the European Championship qualifiers against Russia and San Marino, Clarke said: “For me, with me, my staff and the player, it was probably a lack of communication.

“So we have to work on that, we have to be better on that in the future – and hopefully we will be.

“I think within our staff we have to make sure that we address all these issues and hopefully it won’t happen again.

“I haven’t spoken to Steven. Steven said what he had to say in the press and obviously I’ll speak to Ryan when we meet up in camp.”

Jack is back in the Scotland fold after being named in a 25-man squad which includes uncapped Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck and Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland.

Clarke understood Gerrard’s frustration but said he would have preferred the matter to have been dealt with in private.

He added: “I understand Steven’s point of view because when you send a player off to international football and he comes back injured you’re obviously going to be upset.

“Ryan picked up the injury and he missed a Rangers game. Thankfully he’s back now, he’s playing well and he deserves his selection again.”

When asked if he thinks the situation should have been dealt with differently, Clarke said: “It would have been better if it had been dealt with privately.”

- Press Association


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

Steve ClarkeSteven GerrardScottish PremiershipRangersScotland

More in this Section

Audit into FAI finances delayed 'in light of recent developments'Audit into FAI finances delayed 'in light of recent developments'

Ireland confident Joey Carbery can shine at nineIreland confident Joey Carbery can shine at nine

Peter Schmeichel criticises Paul Pogba’s ‘weird’ performance against ArsenalPeter Schmeichel criticises Paul Pogba’s ‘weird’ performance against Arsenal

Kerry's Killian Young retires after 14 years of inter-county footballKerry's Killian Young retires after 14 years of inter-county football


Lifestyle

The Mount Oval native earlier this month released her new single ‘Mother’, an ode to her Mum’s powerful words of encouragement to forget your insecuritiesCork singer-songwriter announces her biggest Irish gig to date

It may sound daunting but even a first-timer can wallpaper like a pro with the right prep and patience. Lisa Salmon finds out how.How’s it hanging? 15 expert tips for removing and putting up wallpaper

Lowell Cafe in LA opens today.America’s first fully-licensed ‘cannabis cafe’ opens its doors – here’s what you need to know

Jane Chung from sleep and meditation app Calm shares her advice with Sarah Marshall, for successfully snoozing on the move.7 tips for getting a good night’s sleep on holiday

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 10
  • 22
  • 27
  • 38
  • 39
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »