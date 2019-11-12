News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Scotland assistant boss Dyer underlines importance of final Euro 2020 qualifiers

Scotland assistant boss Dyer underlines importance of final Euro 2020 qualifiers
By Press Association
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 - 05:14 PM

Scotland assistant manager Alex Dyer stressed the importance of their final two European Championship qualifiers after Andy Robertson was among three fresh withdrawals.

The skipper pulled out along with Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser and Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay.

Leeds skipper Liam Cooper withdrew from the squad on Monday with a slight tear in his groin, with Celtic winger Lewis Morgan and Graeme Shinnie of Derby called up.

Robertson played a key role as Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 on Sunday while Fraser played 90 minutes as Bournemouth lost 2-1 at Newcastle on Saturday. McTominay was expected to withdraw after being carried off on a stretcher at the final whistle of United’s win over Brighton after picking up an ankle injury.

Andy Robertson, second right, helped Liverpool to a crucial win on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
Andy Robertson, second right, helped Liverpool to a crucial win on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)

With Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney already absent at the request of his club as he works his way back from long-term pelvic and groin problems, Celtic’s Greg Taylor looks set to feature at left-back despite only playing one game in the past three months.

Midfielder Shinnie can also play there although he had a torrid time at his old position when Scotland lost 3-0 against Kazakhstan in their opening qualifier.

That result left Scotland up against it in the group and they never recovered with a top-two finish beyond them ahead of their final two matches in Cyprus on Saturday and at home to Kazakhstan next Tuesday.

But Dyer has his sights set on moving up to third in Group I while building some momentum and confidence ahead of the play-offs in March.

Dyer said: “It is definitely not a dead rubber. You are representing your country which is the main thing.

“No matter who you play you are representing your country and you should be proud.

“The second thing is they are injured they are injured, you can’t do nothing about that.

“Andy is an outstanding full-back, one of the best in Europe if not the world.

“So he is a good captain so you will miss him but you have other players in the squad who need to step up and will step up and do a good job.

“We just have to concentrate on the ones who are here. It is part of football.

“We put a squad together. There is still another round of fixtures and we know we will get some withdrawals, that’s the way it is. We just have to adapt.”

Dyer insists the prospect of glory with Scotland is a key driver for him despite another failed group campaign coming to a close.

Alex Dyer is going for glory with Scotland (Ronnie Esplin/PA)
Alex Dyer is going for glory with Scotland (Ronnie Esplin/PA)

The Scots have not been at the finals of a major tournament since the 1998 World Cup in France and sit in fourth place in Group I with nine points from eight games, but Nations League success last autumn has given them a lifeline via the play-offs.

Assistant coach Dyer, who came in with boss Steve Clarke in March, said: “I knew it would be tough just for the history of the country, not being at finals for 20 years.

“We know what the job is all about. It is a pressure you put on yourself because you want to be part of something special.

“We take the job on because of that little bit of glory that you can get, that feel-good factor, the players, the supporters and the country wants, they want to get to a tournament and we want to be part of it, we want to be that group that does it. That’s why you are here.”

“I grabbed this job with both hands and you want glory. You want to go away thinking, ‘look what I’ve done, I’ve been part of this’.”

More on this topic

Robertson and McTominay among Scotland withdrawalsRobertson and McTominay among Scotland withdrawals

EFL opens investigation into Macclesfield’s failure to pay playersEFL opens investigation into Macclesfield’s failure to pay players

Southgate says England must move on from Sterling and Gomez altercationSouthgate says England must move on from Sterling and Gomez altercation

Late equaliser deflates Ireland in Euro qualifierLate equaliser deflates Ireland in Euro qualifier

Alex DyerScotlandTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

In pictures: A Season of Sundays captures highs and lows of historic GAA seasonIn pictures: A Season of Sundays captures highs and lows of historic GAA season

Late equaliser deflates Ireland in Euro qualifierLate equaliser deflates Ireland in Euro qualifier

Andy Murray: I’m playing tennis because I love it and I need to remember thatAndy Murray: I’m playing tennis because I love it and I need to remember that

Perth: 'Small minority of people' involved in Dundalk fans' pro-IRA chantsPerth: 'Small minority of people' involved in Dundalk fans' pro-IRA chants


Lifestyle

The Cosmetify Index reveals the cosmetics companies that are generating the most buzz online – and Dubai-based Huda Kattan has the top spot.Huda Beauty tops the 10 ‘most popular’ beauty brands this year

Read the script of Kya deLongchamps’ kitchen-sink drama to set the scene to make an informed choice when selecting this home essentialTake the plunge: Read this checklist before you splash out on your new kitchen sink

WHAT do aerospace engineering and baking have in common? A lot, says scientist and Bake-Off finalist Andrew Smyth, one of the presenters of the family show Baking in Space.The Shape I'm In: Andrew Smyth - Bake-Off finalist

It would be foolish to discount all evergreen plants when seeking autumn variety, says Peter Dowdall.Showing their true colours: Don't discount all evergreen plants when seeking autumn variety

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »