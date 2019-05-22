Sarri to discuss Chelsea future after Europa League final

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri will discuss his future with the club following the Europa League final against Arsenal as he wants “to know if they are happy” with him.

Italian Sarri, who has two years remaining on his contract but who has been linked with a move to Juventus, insists he is content to remain at Stamford Bridge.

The boss said: “I have two years of my contract here. I have no contract with other clubs. I have to speak with my club after the final. I want to know if they are happy with me.”

Sarri, who admitted to being flattered by the link with Juve, added: “I very much like the Premier League. At the moment it’s the most important championship in the world. It’s very exciting to be here but now it’s time to think only about the final.”

Asked if he was happy to remain at Chelsea, he replied: “I’m very happy to stay in the Premier League, with Chelsea, one of the most important clubs in the Premier League.

“I’m very, very happy but we have to discuss the situation. It’s normal. You have to discuss things with the club. It’s like this.”

Sarri refused to shed any light on whether the final with Arsenal in Baku on May 29 would be Eden Hazard’s last game for Chelsea.

Hazard has been heavily linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, and Sarri said: “I don’t know. I want to respect his decision.

“I hope he will stay with us but we need to be ready if he decides something different. I have spoken with him but I don’t want to say anything.”

Sarri also declined to comment on suggestions Gunners goalkeeper Petr Cech would be returning to the club as sporting director.

“I don’t like to speak about an Arsenal player,” added Sarri. “He is a professional player, he has to play for Arsenal until the end of June, so I want to respect the player and the club. I don’t want to speak about Cech at this moment.”

- Press Association