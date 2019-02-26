NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sarri not sure whether Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal against Spurs

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 02:31 PM

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri is yet to decide whether Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal in the Premier League clash with Tottenham after his refusal to be substituted in Sunday’s Carabao Cup final.

Kepa refused to be go off against Manchester City and was on Monday fined one week’s wages for the incident which angered Sarri.

“I have to decide, maybe yes, maybe not,” said Sarri, when asked if Kepa would feature in Wednesday’s match. “It will be a decision for the group. For all the players.”

Kepa Arrizabalaga refused to be substituted in extra time of Chelsea’s Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester City (Nigel French/PA)

The Chelsea hierarchy took the decision to fine Kepa, Sarri revealed.

The 60-year-old added: “I spoke with the goalkeeper, with Kepa, of course. Then we spoke altogether, because he said sorry to the technical staff, but it was not enough.

“Then he said sorry to his team-mates, to the club. I think he made a big mistake, but we need to be taller. We don’t want to kill him. So there is a position from the club.”

Sarri initially interrupted questions on Kepa, insisting not everyone was interested, saying: “Everybody? No. In my family, no.”

- Press Association

