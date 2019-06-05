News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sarri joining Juventus would be ‘a betrayal’ – Lorenzo Insigne

Wednesday, June 05, 2019 - 05:02 PM

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri’s potential departure to Juventus would be “a betrayal” according to Italy and Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne.

Sarri was manager at Napoli for three seasons prior to joining Chelsea last summer and helping the London club win the Europa League at the end of last month.

Juve are reportedly targeting the 60-year-old as replacement for Massimiliano Allegri, and although Sarri is understood to be keen to remain at Stamford Bridge, he also recently declared himself homesick.

Napoli captain Insigne, a key figure under Sarri during his time in charge, is hoping his former manager does not join one of his club’s key rivals.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Italy’s European Championship qualifying games against Greece and Bosnia and Herzegovina, Insigne said: “Sarri in Juventus for us Neapolitans would be a betrayal, and I hope he changes his mind.

“But you have to keep in mind that Sarri is a professional and he gave everything in Naples.

“He was very important to me for many reasons. If he went to Juventus he would hurt us but I can’t blame him. It’s his decision.”

Insigne’s comments echo those on Monday of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, who Sarri brought with him from Naples for £57million last summer.

Speaking at an Italy press conference, Jorginho said: ‘He did a good job for Chelsea. There was some criticism, but ultimately we finished third, won a cup and lost another in a final.

“I think it was a great season and I’d hate to see him go. The Napoli fans still have him in their hearts, it’s normal that they can get angry.

“They’re passionate, they can give you everything. They could treat it as a betrayal, they’re like that. We’ll see what happens.”

- Press Association

