Sarri: Ianni ready to face the music for Jose taunts

Maurizio Sarri has insisted Chelsea will “accept the consequences” of coach Marco Ianni’s improper conduct charge from the Football Association.

Blues backroom staff member Ianni goaded Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho on the Stamford Bridge touchline in Saturday’s 2-2 Premier League draw.

Chelsea manager Sarri admitted he does not know what punishment Ianni could face, but promised the club would accept any sanction.

Sarri pledged to hand coach Ianni a shot at redemption, while also reiterating his apology to Manchester United and Mourinho.

“First of all as I said after the match, we were wrong,” said Sarri. “I was there when Marco spoke to Mr Mourinho. He said sorry immediately and it was really very important I think that he realised he was wrong.

“And so I think that I want to give him another opportunity. Because I know very well the man, I know very well that he was really sorry. And he realised the mistake, everybody I think can make a mistake.

“But you need to learn from the mistake. And so I think he will be able to do this. I know very well the man, so I am sure.

“For the FA I don’t know, I haven’t experienced that here.

“I don’t know the consequences, but we were wrong so we have to accept the consequences.”

Asked what punishment Chelsea would impose internally, Sarri replied: “I don’t know. If I want to give him another opportunity, the opportunity will be a full opportunity.

“But I don’t know. I want to respect the decision of the FA and then we will decide. I think everybody has to learn from their mistakes.

“I think that now like a man I am better than when I was 35. Otherwise I am a stupid man, if I am not able to learn from my mistakes I think that I am stupid.”

Sarri also revealed Belgium playmaker Eden Hazard would miss tonight’s Europa League clash against BATE Borisov with a back injury.

Chelsea are working to have Hazard fit in time for Sunday’s Premier League trip to Burnley.

“Tomorrow he (Hazard) is out for sure,” said Sarri. “We are trying to solve the problem for Sunday.”

Sarri expects to rotate his resources to face BATE, but fears a bigger problem lying in wait for Sunday’s Burnley trip.

The problem will be on Sunday, because on Sunday we will play after 65 hours. So we need to change some of them. For example Jorginho we need to rest now, because he played 90 minutes the two matches with international team (Italy), and then he played for 100 minutes in the last match.

It’s time to rest for him. (Andreas ) Christensen I think will be on the pitch, Loftus (Ruben Loftus-Cheek) maybe.

Meanwhile, Marcos Alonso has signed a new contract that will run until 2023.

Elsewhere, Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has urged his players not to be frightened to make mistakes at RB Leipzig tonight (5.55pm).

The Hoops boss will have to dig into his squad for the Europa League Group B game in the Red Bull Arena after midfielder Tom Rogic joined the list of absentees which include the suspended James Forrest, injured skipper Scott Brown and striker Leigh Griffiths.

Rodgers said: “It’s about going and performing and taking that confidence of going to play and not being frightened to make mistakes.”