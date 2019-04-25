NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Sarri fined £8,000 after accepting misconduct charge

Thursday, April 25, 2019 - 05:28 PM

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has been fined £8,000 after accepting a misconduct charge, the Football Association has announced.

The charge relates to the Italian’s dismissal from the touchline during the closing stages of Chelsea’s 2-2 draw against Burnley at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Sarri was sent off after he went out of his technical area to contest a decision made by referee Kevin Friend.

A statement from the FA read: “Maurizio Sarri has been fined £8,000 after he admitted a misconduct charge from the FA and accepted the standard penalty.

“It concerned his behaviour in the 94th minute of Monday’s game between Chelsea and Burnley in the Premier League.”

Sarri was frequently involved in exchanges with Burnley boss Sean Dyche during the game while Chelsea complained to the FA afterwards that a member of the Clarets’ coaching staff had referred to Sarri as a “s*** Italian.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Irish football fan, 11, delighted after impromptu kickabout with Chelsea star Willian

More on this topic

Irish football fan, 11, delighted after impromptu kickabout with Chelsea star Willian

Hudson-Odoi on ‘road to recovery’ after surgery on ruptured Achilles tendon

Chelsea boss Sarri facing FA misconduct charge

Sports surgeon believes Hudson-Odoi will require Achilles operation

KEYWORDS

ChelseaMaurizio SarriPremier League

More in this Section

Salah praised by Klopp after Time recognition

'Shane Lowry is the DNA of the golfer I wish I was', says Paul McGinley

Sokratis not ready to write off top-four bid

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ‘calm’ despite Manchester City’s win over United


Lifestyle

Joe Jackson rolling back the years Leeside

Foodies share hilarious ideas on Twitter using #mycookbookiscalled

5 ways to improve your family’s eating habits on holiday

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards is the newest face of sneaker brand Superga

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

    • 9
    • 12
    • 26
    • 29
    • 34
    • 40
    • 28

Full Lotto draw results »