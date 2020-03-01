Sarr insists he was just doing his job after brace ends Liverpool’s unbeaten run

Ismaila Sarr insists he was simply doing his job as his two goals helped Watford stun previously unbeaten Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds headed to Vicarage Road on a 44-match unbeaten Premier League streak and having dropped only two points all season.

Watford shocked the champions-elect with a deserved 3-0 win, Sarr striking twice in six minutes before setting up Troy Deeney to add the final goal.

Sarr, back in the starting line-up for the first time since recovering from a hamstring injury, was heralded for a fine performance but the summer signing from Rennes backed away from any plaudits.

I did my job, I scored two goals because the team helped me, it was just job done.

“It was not special I am just here to work hard for the team,” he told the club’s official website.

“It felt good, the second goal I had the experience to wait for the last moment to chip the goalkeeper.”

Sarr, 22, had hit three Premier League goals before his brace against Liverpool and he could have doubled his tally for the season but missed a fine late chance to secure the match ball.

“I’m really, really disappointed because I had a big chance to get the hat-trick,” he added.

“I am going to try and do that in the next game and to win the points for the team.”

While the win lifts Watford out of the bottom three on goal difference, defeat for Liverpool ends their chances of lifting the title with an unbeaten season.

They remain 22 points clear at the summit and captain Virgil Van Dijk said outsiders were more interested in records than the Liverpool players, whose main target is to end a 30-year wait to lift the league title.

Be gracious in defeat! Well done to Watford. Tough one to take but we will bounce back. Focus on the next!! pic.twitter.com/BtjSgSn3gx — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) February 29, 2020

“Losing hurts,” he said.

“The records are only for the media, we didn’t even mention it once.

“We keep going, we want to win the next game ahead of us, that’s the FA Cup, and then we have Bournemouth at home.

“We want to strike back, we want to show what we’ve been doing the whole season. That’s the only way forward.”