Santiago Solari urges Real Madrid to be professional in cup tie with Girona

Wednesday, January 30, 2019 - 07:21 PM

Santiago Solari has demanded a “serious performance” from Real Madrid when they take on Girona looking to seal a place in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Real head to Montilivi leading 4-2 from the first leg of the quarter-final thanks to late goals from Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema.

Boss Solari said at his pre-match press conference: “We’re alive in three competitions and we’ll fight to the end in all of them with great intensity, the players give everything out on the field.

“The players are fully committed to the project of the team.

“I expect a difficult game against Girona because there are no easy matches in the cup or the league, every team wants to qualify for the next phase.

“We’re going to put in a serious performance like in the first leg and try to get the result and secure qualification.”

Gareth Bale could start after getting 23 minutes under his belt as a substitute on Sunday.

The Welshman scored on his return from injury as Real beat Espanyol 4-2 to move up to third in LaLiga.

Ramos was an injury doubt but Solari says he has an almost fully-fit squad.

“The decisions are tailored to each game, each match has different characteristics,” he added.

“The great news, with the exception of (Jesus) Vallejo who is back training on the field, is that all the players are now available, this creates competition within the squad which is healthy for everyone.

I expect a difficult game against Girona because there are no easy matches in the cup or the league

“Sergio is fine, it was a scare because it was a very heavy blow from behind, but he’s trained very well.”

Defenders Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal are available with their looming suspensions only applying to LaLiga.

Girona midfielder Borja Garcia has been suffering from a hamstring problem but should be fit enough to take his place in the squad.

- Press Association


