News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Sancho to Liverpool? Kluivert to Arsenal? Here are the latest football rumours from the media

Sancho to Liverpool? Kluivert to Arsenal? Here are the latest football rumours from the media
By Press Association
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 11:32 AM

What the papers say

Although they were ultimately turned off by Timo Werner‘s high asking price, Liverpool are reportedly keeping a close eye on Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho. According to the Daily Mail, the Reds have the capacity to make a move for the 20-year-old despite Dortmund putting a £100million price tag on the England international.

Newcastle are keeping an eye on Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez, according to Italian newspaper Leggo. The 25-year-old Spain international has previously been linked with Chelsea, West Ham and Tottenham, where he spent the 2016-17 season on loan.

Nathan Ferguson has been linked with Crystal Palace (Nick Potts/PA)
Nathan Ferguson has been linked with Crystal Palace (Nick Potts/PA)

Crystal Palace have been given a huge boost in their pursuit of West Brom’s Nathan Ferguson. The Guardian reports the defender has rejected a new offer to stay at The Hawthorns, leaving the door wide open for Palace to swoop for the 19-year-old – though he is believed to be interested in a move to Germany.

A host of clubs are reportedly circling Dion McGhee ahead of his imminent exit from Manchester United. According to the Manchester Evening News, West Ham, Rangers and AZ Alkmaar are among the frontrunners to secure the 19-year-old’s signature upon his release from United next week.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

William Carvalho in action for Portugal (Mike Egerton)
William Carvalho in action for Portugal (Mike Egerton)

William Carvalho: The 28-year-old has reached an agreement to join Leicester from Real Betis, according to Marca.

Arthur: Sky Sports says Juventus and Barcelona have settled on a £72.5m fee for the 23-year-old Brazilian to move to Turin.

More on this topic

Ireland U21s' bid for first major finals to start again in autumnIreland U21s' bid for first major finals to start again in autumn

David Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man CityDavid Luiz agrees new one-year Arsenal deal despite poor display at Man City

Jurgen Klopp would prefer Man City and Liverpool to meet in ManchesterJurgen Klopp would prefer Man City and Liverpool to meet in Manchester

Manchester City send Sergio Aguero to Barcelona for tests on knee injuryManchester City send Sergio Aguero to Barcelona for tests on knee injury


Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Borussia DortmundJadon SanchoLiverpoolManchester UnitedTimo WernerTransfersTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Golf clubs set to welcome more golfers as coronavirus restrictions easeGolf clubs set to welcome more golfers as coronavirus restrictions ease

National Camogie League cancelled for 2020National Camogie League cancelled for 2020

Tony Considine calls on GAA to ‘hold firm’ on player insurance stanceTony Considine calls on GAA to ‘hold firm’ on player insurance stance

John Kiely would love to have turned back time in GalballyJohn Kiely would love to have turned back time in Galbally


Lifestyle

Ciara McDonnell has the recipe for success when it comes to entertaining in your garden.Let's take it outside: Your guide to entertaining in the garden this summer

Liverpool and Man United are both in action, while Michael Portillo concludes his series on Irish independence.Wednesday TV Highlights: Premier League action and the conclusion of Michael Portillo's Irish independence series

More From The Irish Examiner

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »