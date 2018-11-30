NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Sanchez set for spell on sidelines with hamstring injury

Friday, November 30, 2018 - 08:43 AM

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has suffered a hamstring injury.

United have said the Chile forward sustained the problem in training on Thursday.

“It requires further investigation to confirm severity,” a United spokesperson said.

The injury will further add to Sanchez’s disappointing time at Old Trafford.

READ MORE: Rodgers ready for huge occasion as Celtic close in on qualification

He moved north from Arsenal in the January transfer window as part of a swap deal with Henrikh Mkhitaryan but his impact has been limited.

The 29-year-old has scored just four goals for United in 30 appearances and has found a regular first-team place hard to come by.

He was omitted from Tuesday’s Champions League win over Young Boys entirely and now appears set for more time on the sidelines.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Man Utd

More in this Section

Johnny Sexton's 'Le Drop' boots fetch €15.5k for seriously ill girl in Cork

Manchester City consult fans on safe-standing sections in expanded Etihad

VIDEO: Liverpool fans chant about defender Virgil van Dijk is brilliant

5 reasons Tottenham should be confident in the Champions League


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: How could you possibly love someone from the midlands?

How to nip worry in the bud for anxious children

Scene and Heard: : This week's entertainment news

For Andromedan-Corkonians Happyalone, the only way is up

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 28, 2018

    • 8
    • 9
    • 10
    • 17
    • 20
    • 37
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »