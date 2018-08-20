Home»Sport

Salah on UEFA award shortlist

Monday, August 20, 2018 - 03:11 PM

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is on the shortlist to be named 2017/18 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.

The Egyptian, who scored 44 goals for the Reds last season, is up against Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric.

Salah’s success in his first campaign at Anfield also saw him named the PFA Player of the Year.

Ronaldo, now with Juventus, won the Champions League with Real Madrid, scoring 15 goals in the competition to add to his 27 in La Liga.

The Portugal star is the current holder of the award having won it three times in the past four seasons.

His former team-mate in Madrid, Modric, was a World Cup runner-up with Croatia and the winner of the FIFA Golden Ball.

Luka Modric starred at the World Cup (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The women’s award will go to either Pernille Harder (Denmark and Wolfsburg), Ada Hegerberg (Norway and Lyon) or Amandine Henry (France and Lyon).

The awards will be presented at the Champions League group stage draw ceremony, in Monaco on August 30.

Press Association


