Salah named African player of the year

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 10:17 PM

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has again been named the Confederation of African Football’s Player of the Year.

The Egypt international collected the award in Dakar, Senegal on Tuesday night, having also picked up the trophy in 2018.

Salah, 26, fought off competition from Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to top the poll.

The Reds frontman scored 44 times during a stand-out 2017-18 campaign, helping his side reach the Champions League final and also going on to play for the Pharaohs at the World Cup in Russia after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The CAF Women’s Player of the Year went to South Africa’s Houston Dash forward Chrestinah Thembi.

Salah has so far scored 13 Premier League goals for Jurgen Klopp’s table-toppers this season. He was also included in the Africa Best XI 2018 alongside Mane and fellow Liverpool team-mate Naby Keita, captain of the Guinea national side.

Other English top-flight players selected were Gabon forward Aubameyang, Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, Manchester United defender Eric Bailly and Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier.

- Press Association


