Home»Sport

Sakho’s moment of madness gifts Bournemouth late victory

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 10:41 PM

Junior Stanislas continued his return from injury by scoring an 87th-minute penalty to earn Bournemouth a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Patrick van Aanholt had threatened to seal a point for Palace with an equaliser from an offside position, but Mamadou Sakho conceded a needless late penalty with an inexplicable elbow on Jefferson Lerma, gifting the hosts victory.

Stanislas, yet to start in the Premier League this season following a six-month absence with a knee injury, had only been on the pitch three minutes before grabbing the winner.

Bournemouth, who had taken the lead through David Brooks’ first goal for the club, moved up to seventh in the table after seven games, leaving Palace 13th and struggling for consistency.

It was Palace’s poor, sluggish start as much as the hosts’ intent that contributed to the opening goal.

When Nathan Ake found Adam Smith — playing out of position at left-back — in the fifth minute on the left, he found it as easy to carry possession down the wing as he did to find Callum Wilson in the penalty area with a low cross.

Similarly under minimal pressure, Wilson was able to control before laying the ball off to Brooks, who impressively shot first time with his left foot towards the top left corner and his effort went in off the underside of the crossbar.

Summer signing Jordan Ayew has recently started in the absence of Christian Benteke, who has a knee injury, but for all the criticism of the latter’s lack of goals and confidence his presence was missed.

Palace, handing Max Meyer his full league debut, often worked the ball wide and into the final third with pace, but, without Benteke’s focal point, they struggled to build consistent pressure.

Crystal Palace handed a full league debut to Max Meyer (Nigel French/PA).

Brooks, who had made only nine starts in the Football League with Sheffield United before his £10million summer transfer to Bournemouth, was again central when they next threatened shortly after the half-hour mark.

The winger bent a free-kick from the right wing towards Steve Cook, but the defender’s header from in front of goal could only force a routine save from Wayne Hennessey.

The visitors’ improvement after half-time meant that that miss almost proved costly.

Roy Hodgson’s team returned with greater intensity and were rewarded in the 55th minute.

Wilfried Zaha brilliantly controlled a deflected ball before playing in Van Aanholt in the area. The left-back took a touch before firing powerfully through Asmir Begovic’s hands and into the near top-left corner with his weaker right foot.

The goal, though, should have been ruled out as the Dutchman was offside from Zaha’s pass.

Bournemouth twice missed outstanding chances to restore their lead, first when Hennessey impressively saved with his leg when one-on-one with Wilson and then when he kept out substitute Dan Gosling’s close-range header.

But Stanislas made no mistake when his chance came along.

Sakho pushed his elbow into the face of Lerma, whom he was marking from a free-kick, leaving referee Mike Dean with little choice but to award the penalty.

The defender escaped with a yellow card, but Stanislas ensured he and Palace were punished by calmly converting from the spot to secure all three points.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

BournemouthCrystal PalacefootballJunior StanislasMamadou SakhoPremier LeagueAFC Bournemouth

Related Articles

A good time to play Real Madrid? Don’t be so sure, says boss Lopetegui

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe will not be joining Manchester City – Pep Guardiola

Alex McLeish insists there is nothing sinister in Tom Cairney’s absence from Scotland squad

Joe Hart has risen to the challenge at Burnley – Sean Dyche

More in this Section

Conor McGregor 'fell out of love' with MMA during two-year absence

Sports reporter’s incredible shorthand notes shock Twitter users

Mourinho set for Spanish inquisition: 5 Champions League talking points

Hoffenheim have enjoyed meteoric rise to the big time


Breaking Stories

Meet three amazing people over 60 that have achieved amazing fitness feats

The acts at Hard Working Class Heroes that caught our eye

2 minutes with Jack Monroe – who can’t stand mushy peas but adores a good curry

These garden hacks will help hedgehogs hibernate

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »