NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Saints add to Harps’ woes

By Chris Ashmore
Monday, April 22, 2019 - 11:00 PM

Finn Harps 0 - 2 St Patrick’s Athletic

Winless Finn Harps remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier Division as St Pat’s notched only their second win on the road thanks to a first-half strike from Conor Clifford and a disputed second-half penalty from Mikey Drennan in Ballybofey.

Harps have now gone 13 games back in the top flight without a win and look destined for a quick return to the First Division.

The highlight of the opening quarter was a Caolan McAleer strike which clipped the visitors’ crossbar. But St Pat’s almost took the lead on 27 minutes when Rhys McCabe squared the ball from a free to Clifford whose low drive smacked off the post.

St Pat’s went ahead on 34 minutes when McCabe played a corner out to Clifford, who scored from 20 yards.

Pat’s almost doubled their lead on 58 minutes when Gary Shaw raced towards goal but his shot was saved by Peter Burke and moments later Mikey Drennan fired wide.

Pat’s made it 2-0 on 68 minutes after they were awarded a penalty when Keith Cowan was adjudged to have fouled Gary Shaw.

Harps’ assistant manager Paul Hegarty was sent off for his protests from the sideline before Mikey Drennan stepped up to score from the spot.

Harps then had a penalty plea for handball rejected before McNamee and John Kavanagh had late pots on goal.

FINN HARPS:

Burke; Kavanagh, Cowan, Todd, Russell; McAleer, Coyle (Borg, 82 mins), McNamee, Boyle (Place, 59 mins); Cretaro (Gallagher, 78 mins); Boyd.

ST. PATRICK’S ATHLETIC:

Brendan Clarke; Madden, Desmond, Kelly, Toner, Bermingham; Forrester (Coleman, 68 mins), McCabe, Clifford; Drennan, Shaw (Dean Clarke, 88 mins).

Referee:

Rob Rogers (Dublin)

More on this topic

Hot-shot Hoban equals club record

Duggan keeps cool to rescue Waterford

Rodgers concerned ‘long slog’ of Europa League qualifying could come too soon

Perez calls on Newcastle to finish season with a flourish

More in this Section

Danny Fowler’s record turns to dust at the Crucible

Title-chasing Reds require perfect finish, admits Van Dijk

Brighton haven’t downed tools, insists Hughton

Young welcomes derby as chance for United to atone for Everton loss


Lifestyle

Snap to it and be app aware: Tips to keep kids safe in a social media world

‘Furniture’ play is couched in relatable language

Have tapes, will travel: Shimkovitz on his quest to spread the word on Africa's rarest music

Runner of the Week: Cork man taking on marathon challenge for mental health awareness

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »