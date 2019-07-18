News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Sadio Mane would swap Champions League for Africa Cup of Nations glory

Sadio Mane would swap Champions League for Africa Cup of Nations glory
Thursday, July 18, 2019 - 10:20 PM

Liverpool and Senegal forward Sadio Mane said he would exchange his Champions League title for a win over Algeria in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday.

Senegal will be looking to win the tournament for the first time in Cairo having only reached the final once before in 2002.

Speaking to the BBC, Mane said: “For sure, I would be ready (to swap), even today.

“We know it won’t be easy but it’s normal, it’s part of football. Algeria is a great team and now I’m just looking forward to playing in the final and to win it.”

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said, as quoted by cafonline.com: “This game is going to be tough but we want to make our people happy.”

Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 in the group stage at this year’s tournament but Cisse insists his side have put the earlier meeting behind them.

“We are not under pressure, but we wake up every day happy that we are here and that we are lucky to work with passion,” he said. “We represent our country, our supporters and our flag.

“We always play to win. Senegal always had great talents, but I think this generation is the best.”

Senegal will be without defender Kalidou Koulibaly after the Napoli player picked up a second tournament yellow card in the semi-final victory over Tunisia.

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi is confident his squad are ready to face the highest-ranked African team.

“We will prepare for that match as we did for the previous ones. We are focused and I rely on my players’ motivation and enthusiasm,” said Belmadi.

“We are playing against the best African ranked team, and they played in the previous World Cup, so we can lose, they are the favourites.”

He added: “We are not tired, but 100 per cent ready.”

- Press Association

More on this topic

Shamrock Rovers progress but St Pat's bow out of Europa LeagueShamrock Rovers progress but St Pat's bow out of Europa League

Cork’s U20s power to Munster title against KerryCork’s U20s power to Munster title against Kerry

Hamilton creator joins protests against Puerto Rico governorHamilton creator joins protests against Puerto Rico governor

Evening Round-Up: Lisa Smith; McIlroy's flop; Citizenship controversyEvening Round-Up: Lisa Smith; McIlroy's flop; Citizenship controversy

Africa Cup of NationsAlgeriaAliou CisseDjamel BelmadiKalidou KoulibalyLiverpoolNapoli

More in this Section

Manchester City defender Mendy set to miss start of seasonManchester City defender Mendy set to miss start of season

Shamrock Rovers progress but St Pat's bow out of Europa LeagueShamrock Rovers progress but St Pat's bow out of Europa League

Cork’s U20s power to Munster title against KerryCork’s U20s power to Munster title against Kerry

Progres go through after knocking fired-up Cork City out of Europa LeagueProgres go through after knocking fired-up Cork City out of Europa League


Lifestyle

Breanndán Ó Beaglaoich will not let a day pass without his ritual dip in the sea, which he describes as the best anti-depressant ever, says Lorna Siggins.Taking the plunge has a depth of benefits

10% of women suffer from it worldwide.As Alexa Chung reveals she has endometriosis, here’s everything you need to know about the condition

Pinnies, cookie cutters and wooden spoons at the ready.Food projects to do with the kids this summer

Stop. Climbing. Uluru.As tourists rush to climb Uluru despite an incoming ban – 5 ways to enjoy the rock respectfully

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »