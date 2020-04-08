News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Sadio Mane: It’s part of life if Premier League title dream ends

Sadio Mane: It’s part of life if Premier League title dream ends
By Press Association
Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 05:57 PM

Sadio Mane says it is his dream to win the Premier League – but that it is “part of life” if the ambition is ended by the coronavirus pandemic.

The season has been postponed “until it is safe to resume” having halted with Liverpool 25 points clear at the top of the table.

Mane has impressed this campaign, netting 14 goals to put the Reds on the brink of their first English league title for 30 years.

And the Senegal international said: “I have always said I want to win trophies, the Champions League and the Premier League.

I don't feel like a champion yet.

“I don’t feel like a champion yet. I want to win on the pitch and get the trophy.

“But with the situation, people around the world losing family members…it’s my dream – but if it’s not the case, it’s part of life.”

The 27-year-old has credited the influence of Jurgen Klopp and Jordan Henderson in strengthening the Reds.

On manager Klopp, the forward told talkSPORT: “From day one, when I came to Liverpool, he has always been positive with all the players.

Sadio Mane celebrates his winner at Aston Villa with Jordan Henderson, who has impressed him this season (PA)
Sadio Mane celebrates his winner at Aston Villa with Jordan Henderson, who has impressed him this season (PA)

“I’ve never seen anyone in my life as positive as him.”

On captain Henderson, Mane added: “He’s played a big part in our success this year and he’s been incredible.

“For his defending ways, for his attacking ways…he’s been really, really good this year for us.

“He’s a very good leader with very good confidence.”

More on this topic

Rangers rail against plans for an early finish to the season in ScotlandRangers rail against plans for an early finish to the season in Scotland

Jim Crawford excited by potential of Ireland U21s Jim Crawford excited by potential of Ireland U21s

Tottenham record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves awaiting test results in hospitalTottenham record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves awaiting test results in hospital

Mourinho accepts he was wrong to hold one-on-one training sessionMourinho accepts he was wrong to hold one-on-one training session

Sadio ManePremier LeagueLiverpoolTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Jim Crawford excited by potential of Ireland U21s Jim Crawford excited by potential of Ireland U21s

Cork City vow Turner’s Cross name change won’t ‘devalue’ famous groundCork City vow Turner’s Cross name change won’t ‘devalue’ famous ground

Tottenham record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves awaiting test results in hospitalTottenham record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves awaiting test results in hospital

Barry Hearn returning home after surgery following minor heart attackBarry Hearn returning home after surgery following minor heart attack


Lifestyle

Shane Johnson was part of dance music group Fish Go Deep whose debut album spawned a UK chart hit. He recalls the creation of that landmark record.B-Side The Leeside: Cure and the Cause and the Lil' Hand that rocked the dancefloor

In a new daily feature, Arts editor Des O'Driscoll lists the best things on the box for the evening aheadWednesday's TV Highlights: Veg-growing tips, and a gripping kidnap drama feature among today's best

Dr Gero Baiarda dispels the biggest misconceptions.10 coronavirus myths tackled by a GP

Indulging in a little comfort eating lately? Worry not – with Easter just around the corner Maresa Fagan looks at how chocolate can be good for your heart, head, and healthFive genuine health reasons to enjoy chocolate this Easter weekend

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »