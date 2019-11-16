News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Ryan Giggs urges Wales to keep their discipline in Azerbaijan

Ryan Giggs urges Wales to keep their discipline in Azerbaijan
By Press Association
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - 09:55 AM

Ryan Giggs has called for calm in Azerbaijan with star players Gareth Bale and Daniel James a booking away from missing Wales’ final Euro 2020 qualifier.

Wales probably need to win their final two games – away to Azerbaijan and Hungary at home on Tuesday – to secure automatic qualification at next summer’s tournament.

A hostile sell-out crowd awaits Wales at Baku’s Bakcell Arena, and manager Giggs is aware that Real Madrid forward Bale and Manchester United winger James are walking disciplinary tightropes.

“We’ve seen Joe Allen miss out on this game because of suspension,” Giggs said ahead of Saturday’s Group E clash.

“Discipline is a big part of winning games. But still you want players to be competitive but with an eye of not giving away stupid fouls to get easy yellow cards.”

Bale has not played since scoring in Wales’ 1-1 draw against Croatia last month.

The 30-year-old, who has not featured for Real since October 5, has been at the centre of a Spanish media storm after turning up for international duty following a calf injury.

Wales winger Daniel James is walking a disciplinary tightrope in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Azerbaijan (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wales winger Daniel James is walking a disciplinary tightrope in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Azerbaijan (Joe Giddens/PA)

Bale has been doing individual recovery work in recent weeks, but he has trained fully with Giggs’ squad since joining up with Wales last weekend.

“Gareth hasn’t played, which is not ideal, but he trained well at Real Madrid last week,” Giggs said.

“We tried to get some volume of training into him this week. We were able to do that on Tuesday and Wednesday. He looks good and feels good. I think he’ll be ready for the game.”

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey will make his first appearance in Euro 2020 qualifying after overcoming hamstring and thigh injuries.

Discipline is a big part of winning games. But still you want players to be competitive but with an eye of not giving away stupid fouls to get easy yellow cards

Wales could qualify by taking four points from the final two games, but the realistic scenario is that they will have to beat Azerbaijan and Hungary.

“It’s good to have Aaron back,” Giggs said.

“But, like Gareth, the shortage of game time is something I’m going to have to look at. Obviously you’re running out of games. But we’re just focused on winning this game. It’s as simple as that.

“Azerbaijan had a good result at home last time, drawing against Croatia, so it’s not easy. But the lads are ready for it.”

More on this topic

Guys like Cazorla, Ramos and Albiol key to Spain’s Euro 2020 hopes – MorenoGuys like Cazorla, Ramos and Albiol key to Spain’s Euro 2020 hopes – Moreno

McClean eyes qualification after difficult monthMcClean eyes qualification after difficult month

Oxlade-Chamberlain looking forward to Euro 2020 after return to England foldOxlade-Chamberlain looking forward to Euro 2020 after return to England fold

Lionel Messi makes his mark on international return as Argentina beat BrazilLionel Messi makes his mark on international return as Argentina beat Brazil

Daniel JamesEuro 2020 QualifyingfootballGareth BaleRyan GiggsUEFA European Championship QualifyingWalesTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Albon posts fastest time before crashing during opening practice in BrazilAlbon posts fastest time before crashing during opening practice in Brazil

Gatland once suspected Wales player of drug useGatland once suspected Wales player of drug use

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke banned from driving for speedingCrystal Palace striker Christian Benteke banned from driving for speeding

Williams ruled out of clash against DenmarkWilliams ruled out of clash against Denmark


Lifestyle

The founders of Rixo are on a mission to make the brand more affordable and more wearable, writes Vickie Maye.The dynamic duo behind Rixo aiming to make the brand more affordable and wearable

Want to get away to the sun this Christmas? Ciara McDonnell has all the last-minute deals.Last-minute sunshine getaways for Christmas

A new initiative honours teachers who have inspired their pupils, says Rowena Walsh.Why inspirational teachers stay with you for life

IT’S that time of year again as artists, canvases in tow, start to crisscross county borders across Munster and beyond.Art events to put Christmas gift-hunting in the frame

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »